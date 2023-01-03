ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Matt O'Hern

A Trump-Endorsed Attorney General in Kentucky Hopes to Unite Republicans in Campaign for Governor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his candidacy for governor.Photo byNewSouthPolitics.com. In a race that is sure to draw national attention in 2023, Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his campaign to become the state's next governor. Should Cameron win the Republican Primary for Governor, he will face incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Republican rep says McCarthy detractors are ‘growing their vote’

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) said Wednesday the GOP opponents to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming Speaker appear to be “growing their vote.”  The House failed to choose a Speaker on the first day of its new session on Tuesday, reaching a stalemate on three straight ballots before adjourning until noon on Wednesday. McCarthy…

Comments / 0

Community Policy