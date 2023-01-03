ROCHESTER, Minn.-All this snow may be the worst for some people, but it's been good news for a powersports dealer. River Valley Power & Sport sold several snowmobiles this week. If you're interested in getting a snowmobile, Paul Burt, a salesman there, said you've got to make sure you have the right accessories, such as extra oil, a spare belt, and the appropriate gear. He says they like the weather the way it is.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO