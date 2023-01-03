Read full article on original website
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Albert Lea apartment project getting $450,000 state grant for site cleanup
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Albert Lea is sharing in $2.58 million in state funding to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding to six communities through its Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. The state grants are expected to leverage more than $411 million in private investment, creating or retaining 240 jobs and establishing 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres.
Firefighter Cancer Awareness Week
ROCHESTER, Minn. - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. The goal over the next few weeks, is to make sure firefighters have the tools and guidance they need to develop, what could be life-saving protocols for cancer prevention. According to a CBS News Report - since 2002, almost two out...
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire
AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
Gaining nearly 50 minutes of daylight through January
Tired of it getting dark so early? Now that we have passed the Winter Solstice, which occurred on December 21st, we're adding minutes of daylight each day! Through the month of January, much of the region will gain over 50 minutes of total daylight. Rochester, MN actually adds roughly 52 minutes of daylight during the month, and Mason City, IA gains 50 minutes.
Rochester gas prices up 20-cents in a week
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.29. That's up 12-cents from just a week ago. According to AAA, the Rochester metro area has seen a 20-cent increase over the last week. Part of the reason the prices were so low a few weeks ago,...
Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
Fun Activities to do This Winter
ROCHESTER, Minn.-All this snow may be the worst for some people, but it's been good news for a powersports dealer. River Valley Power & Sport sold several snowmobiles this week. If you're interested in getting a snowmobile, Paul Burt, a salesman there, said you've got to make sure you have the right accessories, such as extra oil, a spare belt, and the appropriate gear. He says they like the weather the way it is.
Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal. Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
