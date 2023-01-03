Read full article on original website
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
StarMed looks toward underserved communities, creates food insecurity program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg County officials, nearly 15% of the county's households are considered food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people have a reduced variety and quality in their diet, which may cause them to have disrupted eating patterns or eat less due to a lack of money or resources.
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity
MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Work on improving your Balance!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
Trailer of tools stolen from Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An organization focused on repairing and revitalizing communities in the Charlotte area had a cargo trailer of tools stolen on Christmas Day. According to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, the trailer was stolen on Dec. 25, 2022, around 11:08 a.m. Surveillance video shows a dark grey Toyota Tacoma driving off with the cargo trailer, which the organization says contained tools and materials necessary to complete home repairs.
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
A Picasso exhibit opens next month in Charlotte. Here's how to get tickets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picasso is coming to Uptown. The exhibit "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" is opening at Mint Museum Uptown on Feb. 11 and staying in the Queen City through May 21. More than 40 works from Picasso will be featured in the exhibit, which focuses on Pablo...
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Charlotte dad concerned after child removed from school bus, left at bus stop due to capacity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Charlotte dad Zacchary McLean, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools failed a pretty important test on Thursday. “You guys didn’t do your job," McLean said. He said the subject of this test was trust and safety. Thursday, McLean dropped his 8-year-old son Carter off at the...
South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope. That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
