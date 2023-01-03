CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.

