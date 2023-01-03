Read full article on original website
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
Driver detained after school bus crash in Shelby County, authorities say
Woman in critical condition after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven. According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road. Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Reports suggest […]
Man killed, woman shot in Southwest Memphis, police say
3 arrested after crashing stolen car on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on I-240 near Perkins Road caused four people to be taken to the hospital. Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officers say they saw five people coming out the back of a tractor-trailer parked at the Family Dollar on South Mendenhall Road. According to the...
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
Boy shot in West Memphis
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is charged in the murder of a University of Memphis student who was found dead in Arlington in December 2022. Memphis Police Department arrested 22-year-old Vincent Patterson on Jan. 5 for allegedly killing 25-year-old Barshay Wilson. Through witness interviews, video surveillance, and phone records,...
One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
Police see increase in women being targeted for car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to thefts from vehicles, Memphis police say they are noticing a troubling trend of more women being victimized by the crime. Memphis police told Action News 5 that the risk comes as soon as women leave their cars. Criminals often pull up and approach the vehicle from the other side, searching the console or passenger seat to take their purses or money.
Boy shot multiple times in West Memphis, police say
'He was a light' | Loved one of Barshay Wilson speaks out after suspect arrested for his murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the murder of 25-year-old University of Memphis nursing student Barshay Wilson, who was found dead one day after missing his graduation ceremony. Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Maya...
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
