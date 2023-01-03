ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin

Three Austin hospitality experts are opening a new casual-yet-refined bar and restaurant in Govalle. Holiday will open at 5020 East Seventh Street in early 2023. Holiday will serve cocktails — called “fancies” — from co-owner Erin Ashford, the award-winning cocktail expert previously at Southern restaurant Olamaie. As the bar and service director, she is planning a frequently rotating menu that focuses on agave, amaro, and gin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

New taquería opening this week in South Austin

A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house

Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
KINGSLAND, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austindia Bar and Restaurant now serving authentic, fusion Indian cuisine in Round Rock

Austindia, an Indian restaurant locally owned by Major Gill, opened mid-November with grand opening held Dec. 22. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Austindia, an Indian restaurant locally owned by Major Gill, opened mid-November at 300 Hesters Crossing Road, Round Rock, with a grand opening held Dec. 22. The restaurant offers a food and bar menu, with appetizers like samosas, chaat and pakora; meals such as naan tacos, wings, curries, soups and salads. On the bar menu are cocktails including the Sassy Lassi, The Everest and Chai White Russian. 512-291-7816.
ROUND ROCK, TX

