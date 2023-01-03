Read full article on original website
Eater
South Austin Brewery and Excellent Spicy Chicken Truck Are Expanding to Northeast Austin
Austin brewery St. Elmo Brewing Co. is building a second brewery and tasting room in Northeast Austin. The new location will be at 8110 Springdale Road, with construction slated to begin in February and no projected opening date yet. The second location of St. Elmo will serve the classic beers...
Eater
New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin
Three Austin hospitality experts are opening a new casual-yet-refined bar and restaurant in Govalle. Holiday will open at 5020 East Seventh Street in early 2023. Holiday will serve cocktails — called “fancies” — from co-owner Erin Ashford, the award-winning cocktail expert previously at Southern restaurant Olamaie. As the bar and service director, she is planning a frequently rotating menu that focuses on agave, amaro, and gin.
Neighborhood Tavern To Open in East Austin
Alongside Travis Tober, the tavern will be run by other notable local bar figures such as Nicholas Yanes of Juniper and Verbuena and Brett Esler of Hestia/Kalimotxo.
New Bar to Open in East Austin
The team will take on the ambitious task of modeling this bar after their favorites across the world, with establishment in Singapore, London, and New York City serving as inspiration.
Eater
Sprawling Central East Austin Restaurant Closes, Turns Into Private and Pop-Up Restaurant Space
East Austin South Texan restaurant Rosewood Gulf Coast Chop House has closed. Its last day of restaurant service at 1209 Rosewood Avenue was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31. Since its shutter, the Victorian building is now being used for private events, according to its website. Food and...
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
Eater
Two Austin Burger Spots Closed, One With Vegan Patties and the Other With Sliders
Two Austin burger spots have closed or are closing permanently this winter: vegan burger restaurant and food truck Plow Burger and slider pop-up-turned-physical spot Fat City Stacks. Plow Burger already closed its shared physical space with Buzz Mill and also-vegan spot Brunch Bird on 1209 East Seventh Street in East...
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
New taquería opening this week in South Austin
A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My...
New owner takes over Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park, rebrands to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Tuscano Italian Kitchen in Cedar Park serves Italian cuisine with a special Texas twist, such as the brisket bolognese. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Jay Roush took ownership of Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park on Dec. 1 and rebranded and renamed the restaurant Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Roush said Gino’s Italian...
Former P. Terry's employee gets tattoo of the burger chain's logo
His first tattoo honors his first job.
kut.org
Sudden closure of San Marcos’ only gay bar rattles LGBTQ community
Stonewall Warehouse, the first and only dedicated gay bar in San Marcos, closed its doors Jan. 1. Owner Jamie Frailicks said he felt it was time to move on from Stonewall, but he will continue to operate the downstairs bar, Freddy C's. Former manager Lena Jacobs said it broke her...
New Pizza Concept to Premiere in Two Austin Brick-and-Mortar Locations
The concept will be run by successful Austin restaurateurs Townsend Smith Jr. and Dan Sorg who earned their pizza notoriety running the notable wood-fired pizza truck Sammataro.
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
This Dude Just Went Viral For His Epic Tattoo Of Iconic Texas Burger Chain
P. Terry's will live on forever on this guy's arm!
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house
Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
Austindia Bar and Restaurant now serving authentic, fusion Indian cuisine in Round Rock
Austindia, an Indian restaurant locally owned by Major Gill, opened mid-November with grand opening held Dec. 22. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Austindia, an Indian restaurant locally owned by Major Gill, opened mid-November at 300 Hesters Crossing Road, Round Rock, with a grand opening held Dec. 22. The restaurant offers a food and bar menu, with appetizers like samosas, chaat and pakora; meals such as naan tacos, wings, curries, soups and salads. On the bar menu are cocktails including the Sassy Lassi, The Everest and Chai White Russian. 512-291-7816.
Kyle makes plans for first Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen restaurant
The restaurant will be completed in April.
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
