Greenville, NC

Local community garden in Greenville to have MLK Day of Service

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring new plants into the new year.

On January 16, the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard will hold an event that will allow volunteers to give general maintenance in the garden and orchard. The event is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. as a day of service. The event will provide gloves and tools to do weeding and planting as well.

Volunteers should dress for the weather and wear boots or sneakers that can get dirty. It will start at 10 am and last until 1 pm at 209 Stancil Drive in Greenville.

