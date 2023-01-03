ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL

The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
Eater

Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation Is Giving South Side Chefs a Chance

On Garfield Boulevard just west of Washington Park, the Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe has become a space for South Siders to explore their culinary passions and hone their craft through artist Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation. The foundation’s idea of culinary incubation existed before the pandemic's start, but only since July 2021 has the cafe been able to officially host its chef-in-residence program. The program allows culinary talent from Chicago’s South Side to learn the ropes of their chosen disciplines — including cooking, coffee service, craft cocktail creation, and more — in a real-world setting.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

All Hail the Party Cut

While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
uhighmidway.com

Summer Link applications open

Applications for three Summer Link 2023 programs are now open for current sophomores and juniors. The science program is open only for juniors and is due Feb. 3. The business, social sciences and humanities program is open to sophomores and juniors through Feb. 6. The computer science program will accept applications from both sophomores and juniors through Feb. 12.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CHICAGO, IL

