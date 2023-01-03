Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023
With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
Scott Harris Hospitality Continues Naperville Expansion with New BBQ Restaurant
The group is also opening a third Davanti Enoteca across the street
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
luxury-houses.net
Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL
The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
Eater
Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation Is Giving South Side Chefs a Chance
On Garfield Boulevard just west of Washington Park, the Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe has become a space for South Siders to explore their culinary passions and hone their craft through artist Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation. The foundation’s idea of culinary incubation existed before the pandemic's start, but only since July 2021 has the cafe been able to officially host its chef-in-residence program. The program allows culinary talent from Chicago’s South Side to learn the ropes of their chosen disciplines — including cooking, coffee service, craft cocktail creation, and more — in a real-world setting.
Chicago magazine
All Hail the Party Cut
While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
uhighmidway.com
Summer Link applications open
Applications for three Summer Link 2023 programs are now open for current sophomores and juniors. The science program is open only for juniors and is due Feb. 3. The business, social sciences and humanities program is open to sophomores and juniors through Feb. 6. The computer science program will accept applications from both sophomores and juniors through Feb. 12.
Former ABC7 employees help save lives with American Red Cross after retirement
Two former ABC7 employees share how they are using their spare time to help save lives.
vfpress.news
Nearly Century-Old Bellwood Pink House To Be Demolished To Make Way For New Housing
The pink house at 3403 Monroe St. in Bellwood is nearly 100 years old, according to property records. Soon, the village will demolish the structure to make way for new housing. | File. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. It’s one of the oddest houses in...
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
Delicious! Famous Chicago Chicken Spot Coming To Central Texas
I always say if you want the best fried chicken you have to go to the South. But Central Texas, let me tell you - I might've misspoke. There is a restaurant in Chicago that is well known for its delicious chicken and secret sauce they call "mild sauce", and they're about to bring the famous flavor to our area.
Longtime Residents In Gentrifying Areas Battle Huge Property Tax Increases: ‘We Don’t Want To Leave’
CHICAGO — Husband and wife Claudia Galeno-Sanchez and Leone Jose Bicchieri have weathered property tax hikes every year, reducing their bills with appeals, since buying their Pilsen home in 2016. But that streak ended in 2022. The couple is stuck paying a bill that went up 24.5 percent. The...
