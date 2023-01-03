ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale

Here’s a little secret: The best time of year to buy things is after the holidays. I know, I know: It sounds a little counterintuitive because you probably do so much shopping the weeks leading up to December 25, especially if your friends and family exchange gifts every year.But something I’ve learned during my time working in fashion is that sometimes, the best deals come to those who wait… until after Christmas.
Elle

12 Can’t-Miss Fashion Deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

After bidding the holiday season adieu, we’ve entered the Twilight Zone-like period between Christmas and New Year’s. A series of days where sweatpants are worn with pride, work inboxes are gleefully ignored, and leftovers are consumed like nothing else in your fridge exists. It’s also the period where glorious post-holiday sales return, the top-billing star being none other than Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.
SheKnows

Hurry, These Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Gear From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More End Tonight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags

Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
People

There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13

Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, cardigans, and more winter-wardrobe staples As fun as it can be to throw on a blazer or a pair of high heels every now and then, there's truly nothing better than slipping into seriously cozy clothes, especially in the winter. Really, who doesn't love curling up on the couch drinking a hot coffee while wearing some super soft leggings or a snug pair of slippers?  And of course, no cozy outfit would be complete without an ultra-comfortable sweater, like one of the many options on...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
CBS News

The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of deals on New Years essentials to help you step...
SPY

Our Favorite Everyday Men’s Shoes From Madewell Are 40% Off Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After spending 12 hours in a jagged pair of cheap Cole Haan dress shoes this New Year’s Eve, I finally realized that maybe the cheaper, the better doesn’t apply to shoes. Particularly when they’re made out of leather. If I had only had a pair of casual dress shoes like these Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers, I might not have suffered so badly that I had to kick mine off on the NJ Transit the following morning. But fortunately for you and me, these...

