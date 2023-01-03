ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

syvnews.com

Girls soccer: Paso Robles stuns St. Joseph, Righetti wins

The Paso Robles girls soccer team came into this Mountain League opener with a record that was well under .500, but the Bearcats were good enough Tuesday night to pin St. Joseph with its first loss of the year. The Knights (9-1-0, 0-1) took 17 shots on goal, but only...
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

VOTE: Nine candidates to vie for area Player of the Week honor

Nine candidates are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 31. Here is the list of candidates, along with their accomplishments. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and the winner will be announced that evening. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday

After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
NIPOMO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
FRESNO, CA
syvnews.com

About Town: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to host star party

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosting Star Party. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present a 3-hour star party in the Palmer Observatory on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Once the observatory's roof opens, a remarkable view of the wonders of the night sky...
SOLVANG, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
CALIFORNIA STATE

