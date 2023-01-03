ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Attorney Used Proceeds Of COVID Loan Scam To Pay Trump Golf Club

Florida attorney Derek Acree was sentenced to 41 months in prison for a scheme where he, and at least one co-conspirator, filed fraudulent COVID loan (Economic Injury Disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans) applications for $1.6 million. Of that total, authorities say Acree kept ~$870,000 for his personal use.
New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT

Here’s something you never want to be on the receiving end of:. Upon thoroughly reviewing the papers in support of some defendants’ pending motions to dismiss, this Court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this Court previously rejected (i.e., standing to sue, capacity to sue, the Mazars’ disclaimers, and the “witch-hunt” argument). As this Court alluded to at the oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants are making the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and thus would appear to be subject to issue and/or claim preclusion (law of the case).
Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV

Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
Layoffs, Lawsuits, And Law School -- See Also

1 is an accident. 15,000 is a class action lawsuit: Southwest prepares for a very rough forecast. How do you get fired on your day off?: Proskauer’s temporary restraining order against their former COO prevents him from even working with the competition. Who Is Better Compensated: Elite Biglaw Partners...
Top Vendors With Whom Lawyers Should Nurture Connections

In order for lawyers to perform their best work, they often need to assemble a solid team, which usually includes seasoned lawyers, trained paralegals, and other professionals. However, lawyers should also nurture relationships with solid vendors in order to complete good work for clients. Although there are all kinds of vendors in the legal industry, lawyers should especially nurture relationships with a few kinds of companies since they can have a substantial impact on the work lawyers perform for their clients.
This Newly Sworn In Justice's Commitment To Due Process Is Already Generations Strong

There’s also a way of teaching history that treats the past as the thing that frames our present — rather than seeing Brown v. Board as that thing that happened in 1965, maybe I’d have been more interested if it was explicitly said that I was part of only the second generation of kids participating in the experiment of attending desegregated public schools. That little girl who was the subject of that iconic desegregationist school girl picture? Ruby Bridges? It didn’t even click in my child brain that she was an actual person! Yeah, it would have felt much closer to home if the teacher elaborated that she was still alive and just about my aunt’s age. Thinking about history in this way, it makes me feel lucky to be able to witness some of the ways that our history has changed for the better.
