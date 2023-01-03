Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
abovethelaw.com
Florida Attorney Used Proceeds Of COVID Loan Scam To Pay Trump Golf Club
Florida attorney Derek Acree was sentenced to 41 months in prison for a scheme where he, and at least one co-conspirator, filed fraudulent COVID loan (Economic Injury Disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans) applications for $1.6 million. Of that total, authorities say Acree kept ~$870,000 for his personal use.
abovethelaw.com
New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT
Here’s something you never want to be on the receiving end of:. Upon thoroughly reviewing the papers in support of some defendants’ pending motions to dismiss, this Court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this Court previously rejected (i.e., standing to sue, capacity to sue, the Mazars’ disclaimers, and the “witch-hunt” argument). As this Court alluded to at the oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants are making the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and thus would appear to be subject to issue and/or claim preclusion (law of the case).
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
abovethelaw.com
Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV
Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
abovethelaw.com
Layoffs, Lawsuits, And Law School -- See Also
1 is an accident. 15,000 is a class action lawsuit: Southwest prepares for a very rough forecast. How do you get fired on your day off?: Proskauer’s temporary restraining order against their former COO prevents him from even working with the competition. Who Is Better Compensated: Elite Biglaw Partners...
abovethelaw.com
Top Vendors With Whom Lawyers Should Nurture Connections
In order for lawyers to perform their best work, they often need to assemble a solid team, which usually includes seasoned lawyers, trained paralegals, and other professionals. However, lawyers should also nurture relationships with solid vendors in order to complete good work for clients. Although there are all kinds of vendors in the legal industry, lawyers should especially nurture relationships with a few kinds of companies since they can have a substantial impact on the work lawyers perform for their clients.
abovethelaw.com
This Newly Sworn In Justice's Commitment To Due Process Is Already Generations Strong
There’s also a way of teaching history that treats the past as the thing that frames our present — rather than seeing Brown v. Board as that thing that happened in 1965, maybe I’d have been more interested if it was explicitly said that I was part of only the second generation of kids participating in the experiment of attending desegregated public schools. That little girl who was the subject of that iconic desegregationist school girl picture? Ruby Bridges? It didn’t even click in my child brain that she was an actual person! Yeah, it would have felt much closer to home if the teacher elaborated that she was still alive and just about my aunt’s age. Thinking about history in this way, it makes me feel lucky to be able to witness some of the ways that our history has changed for the better.
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
The man who was arrested last year for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been charged with attempted murder.
