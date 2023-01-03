ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

By Sarah Metts
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely.

That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny.

The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies on downtown light poles back in November, are believed to be behind it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What’re those wabbits? Long ears & lots of questions

Raimond Aulen, owner of the Indigo Room and 86 Room’s downtown, says the artists came to him on New Years Eve asking to hang it on his building.

“They had this big bunny and they needed to put it somewhere so I’m like ok fine, ya know?” says Aulen.

They hopped up on the roof to hang the about 10-foot-tall metal rabbit.

“That’s the mother of all bunnies right there,” says Aulen.

Aulen knows who the artists are, but he still won’t say. He says that’s part of the fun.

“It’s something different,” says Aulen. “Typically, a lot of artist want recognition but I think this is more of a community thing.”

