Anderson County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Active shooter training to be held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation along with TBG Solutions is holding an active shooter training for businesses. The event is being held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 309 E. Commerce Street. There are limited spots for the training. To RSVP, click here. During […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Dec. 30 – Jan. 3

Deputies charged Gerald Lynn Attaway, 35, of Whitehouse, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $300,000 bond. Deputies charged Fraga Jaime Banda, 35, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Banda was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome

Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Stunning Lindale, Texas Home With Big Porch and 92 Acres

For many people including myself this home that is for sale in Lindale, Texas would be a dream come true. One thing I have always wanted in a home is a big porch, so I can walk outside and drink my morning coffee while enjoying the beauty here in East Texas. This home in Lindale offers that and so much more which is why I had to bring it to your attention, although if you buy it, I want an invite to the housewarming party.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Houston County Views

Prayers for Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roger Dickey who suffered a stroke Christmas Day and was taken to a Houston-area hospital for recovery. There was no further updates available as of press time.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
messenger-news.com

Suspect Wanted in Relation to Convenience Store Robberies

ANDERSON COUNTY – The Palestine Police Department (PPD) issued a call to residents as they searched for two men believed to be involved in a number of robberies of Palestine area gas stations shortly before Christmas. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers from the Palestine Police...
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler reportedly drove through the Chandler Community Center near SH 31 at about 6 o’clock Friday morning. Three people were injured and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. Chandler Police Chief Calon Rollins said the truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 31...
CHANDLER, TX
