Read full article on original website
Related
Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok
TikTok users captured the inmate running through town.
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching a property near Athens for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also […]
Active shooter training to be held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation along with TBG Solutions is holding an active shooter training for businesses. The event is being held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 309 E. Commerce Street. There are limited spots for the training. To RSVP, click here. During […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Dec. 30 – Jan. 3
Deputies charged Gerald Lynn Attaway, 35, of Whitehouse, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $300,000 bond. Deputies charged Fraga Jaime Banda, 35, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Banda was...
Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
easttexasradio.com
Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome
Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
Stunning Lindale, Texas Home With Big Porch and 92 Acres
For many people including myself this home that is for sale in Lindale, Texas would be a dream come true. One thing I have always wanted in a home is a big porch, so I can walk outside and drink my morning coffee while enjoying the beauty here in East Texas. This home in Lindale offers that and so much more which is why I had to bring it to your attention, although if you buy it, I want an invite to the housewarming party.
KLTV
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
People Injured After 18-Wheeler Crashes into Chandler, TX City Hall
We received a call from a station listener who reported he'd heard that an 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler, Texas City Hall this morning. Various media sources and authorities have confirmed that an 18-wheeler truck crashed into the Chandler, Texas City Hall, leaving multiple people injured. City officials had asked...
Smith County to hold job fair for county department positions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Smith County will be holding a job fair at Workforce Solutions East Texas. A representative from the Smith County Human Resources Department will be there from 10 a.m. to noon to help job seekers with online applications. Workforce Solutions East Texas is located at 4100 Troup […]
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for information after vehicle burglary
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help after the burglary of a vehicle in Nacogdoches County. The incident happened in the 3000 block of County Road 509 Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking people to call them if they saw anything out of the ordinary Tuesday […]
messenger-news.com
Houston County Views
Prayers for Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roger Dickey who suffered a stroke Christmas Day and was taken to a Houston-area hospital for recovery. There was no further updates available as of press time.
KSLA
Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish. Mansfield, Louisiana – A Texas woman died in a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 513 in Louisiana on January 3, 2023, after the Mack truck she was operating went off the road, through the ditch, and overturned.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
messenger-news.com
Suspect Wanted in Relation to Convenience Store Robberies
ANDERSON COUNTY – The Palestine Police Department (PPD) issued a call to residents as they searched for two men believed to be involved in a number of robberies of Palestine area gas stations shortly before Christmas. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers from the Palestine Police...
KLTV
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler reportedly drove through the Chandler Community Center near SH 31 at about 6 o’clock Friday morning. Three people were injured and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. Chandler Police Chief Calon Rollins said the truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 31...
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0