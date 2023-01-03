Read full article on original website
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
Tracy McGrady Shared The Story When He Wanted To 'Choke' Kobe Bryant For Convincing Him Of Going On A Roller Coaster
Kobe Bryant once took Tracy McGrady to a roller coaster and T-Mac couldn't take that type of adrenaline.
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
"Lakers Would Win 3 Championships In A Row," NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Masterplan Of Teaming Up LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard In 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest and most iconic NBA franchises in the league. They have a rich history of winning NBA Championships. After all, they are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA titles each to their name. But what's the recipe for success behind the Lakers' success?
When Kobe Bryant blew up Twitter after sharing his thoughts on the GOAT debate
Kobe Bryant sent out a tweet after LeBron James made his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance.
Owner of immensely successful NBA team confirms interest in buying Angels
The Angels are one of two MLB teams currently up for sale. Owner Arte Moreno announced in August he was exploring sale possibilities. While Moreno still seems to be sorting through his options, a few names have emerged as potential candidates for a run at the franchise. Last September, Sportico...
Steve Kerr offers his thoughts on the league-wide increase in scoring this season - "Transition defense is at an all-time low"
Kerr believes that the NBA has some great scorers playing right now, but also said that transition defense has never been lower throughout the history of the league
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Miami football needs impact transfers
The Miami football program has added four transfers that will provide depth and experience and compete to become starters in 2023. Central Florida cornerback Davante Brown, defensive tackle Thomas Gore, offensive lineman Javion Cohen and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa are transfers who have committed to Miami. Brown, Cohen and Mauigoa are...
