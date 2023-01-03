ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

East Texas News

Regional manhunt ends in arrest

HEMPHILL – A manhunt that lasted almost a year came to a close on Dec. 29, 2022 near Hemphill. Matthew Hoy Edgar, a 26-year-old Sabine County man, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar, who was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, in January of...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO says multiple people arrested for numerous thefts

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that multiple people have been arrested for numerous theft cases. No details were offered, other than the crimes are said to have occurred at locations across the county. Department spokesperson Karli Cherry said that the department received information on Thursday that led...
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
KLTV

Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van

Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate Christopher Rainwater, of Dequincy, Louisiana. According to authorities, Rainwater is wanted on multiple...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KTRE

Nacogdoches City Manager named as finalist for Town of Prosper

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Current City of Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares has been named among the finalists for the town manager position in the North Texas city of Prosper. Canizares has served as city manager for Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this, he served as both deputy and assistant...
PROSPER, TX
kjas.com

One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash

A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KTRE

Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire

January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car

January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
JOAQUIN, TX

