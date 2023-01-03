ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

FUN 107

Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player

A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization

CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened

Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

