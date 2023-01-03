CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO