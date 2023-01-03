Read full article on original website
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Mirasol’s Café Is Coming to Fairhaven & Loyal Customers Have a Few Requests
On Thursday, Mirasol's made the official announcement about its next location coming to Fairhaven. The promise of a new coffee spot in town created a lot of buzz online, but one common theme emerged:. Customers have some requests. Back in October, I got the chance to chat with Luis M....
Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player
A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Cohasset mother of three’s disappearance surrounded in mystery
Cohasset – Cohasset Police are working around the clock to find answers in the mysterious disappearance of a mother of three. Police said 39-year-old Ana Walshe spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. Cohasset’s Police Chief told Boston 25 News that...
Mattapoisett Diner Pays Homage to Beloved Couple That Considered It Home
Two place settings, a bouquet of flowers, and a beautiful picture of The Diner’s most loyal customers, George and Elaine, were lovingly placed at the counter of Pandolfi’s Diner in Mattapoisett on Monday morning. Elaine passed away last January at the age of 84, and George followed her...
Hull Restaurant Owner Shocks Employees with Exciting Trip to Disney World
Employees of a popular breakfast spot in Plymouth County got the Christmas present of a lifetime thanks to the generosity of their boss, Jessica Travis. To show appreciation to her staff at Toast, Travis is bringing the entire crew to Disney World. Jessica’s Story. “I’ve been in this industry...
Massachusetts Woman Honored for Saving a Child’s Life (With Help From Steve Carell)
Imagine owing your life to Michael Scott. Thanks to some quick thinking by a fan of The Office, a young child in Massachusetts will have an even deeper appreciation for the legendary comedy. In a 2009 episode of the series set at a fictional paper company, Scott, played by Acton,...
Fall River Pit Bull Is Full of Love Despite Recent Stint as a Stray [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Our goal for 2023 remains the same: Find the perfect homes for animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we shine a light on one lucky animal every week in hopes of finding their forever family, and this week, we head to Fall River where a sweet dog waits.
New Bedford Top Shelf Bar and Grill Addresses Concerns After Sign Disappears
We got a call this morning on Michael and Maddie from a concerned New Bedford resident and Top Shelf Bar and Grill fan that the popular restaurant had possibly closed permanently. "Why would you think that?" I asked the caller. I tried to think back to the last time I...
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
nbcboston.com
After Cancer Diagnosis, ‘Boston Strong' Dog Honored With Portrait, Marathon Medal
A big fan and inspiration at the Boston Marathon got a huge honor Wednesday. A portrait of Spencer, a 13-year-old dog known for his iconic "Boston Strong" sign, was unveiled at marathon headquarters in Fairmont Copley Plaza. Spencer's owners told NBC10 Boston that Spencer is running out of time after...
Ronzoni discontinues beloved pastina
The company said it recently learned its long-term supplier would "no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023."
Fall River Car Break-in Suspect Takes Candy, Leaves Sneakers
On today's episode of "How Dumb Can You Be," we turn to a story out of Fall River where it appears someone broke into a car -- but it's what the alleged thief left behind that has a couple scratching their heads. Jessica and Charles Denmead woke up Thursday morning...
Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury. Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”
Middleboro’s Beloved Central Cafe Passes the Pizza Cutter to the Next Generation
Panic set in across Middleboro and the surrounding towns on the morning of New Year’s Eve, as a Facebook post from the beloved Central Cafe downtown indicated that things were about to change in a big way. “Goodbye Central…we love you,” the post read. “Thanks to Middleboro and the...
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Remember When a 17-Year-Old From Beverly, Massachusetts Had to Land an Airplane Without Landing Gear
I'm not sure what reminded me of this incident. This was one of those wacky news stories that always stuck with me. I found myself wondering, "what if that was me?" Now, I would not necessarily be in this situation; however, if I was, could I react as well as this incredible 17-year-old girl from Beverly, Massachusetts?
fallriverreporter.com
A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened
Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
Boston researchers testing vaccine for deadly brain cancer
BOSTON -- It is one of the most-feared of cancer diagnoses: Glioblastoma. “This is the most drug-resistant, treatment-resistant, adaptive cancer on the planet,” said David Arons, President and CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), based in Newton. It’s also one of the most deadly. The NBTS reports...
