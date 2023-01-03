ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants

KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No Christmas Tree

Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City. This is one of the many trees, including the city's official Christmas tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire

KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

ROGERSVILLE — Two older Hawkins County school properties might find their way into the hands of two churches that hope to use them to continue their community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pins & Friends brings 'something different' to downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar. “I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State open registration set for Jan. 11

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite locations. Attendees can apply for admission, register for Spring term classes, and meet with an advisor to determine their...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals

Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View principal Melissa Stukes and assistant principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: It's past time to replace Kingsport fire station

Public safety has been a priority for Kingsport, and it’s past time for another significant investment to protect city residents in the form of a new fire station. Replacing 80-year-old Fire Station No. 2 is fully justified. Constructed in 1942, the station on Fort Henry Drive adjacent to the...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia. Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post. She appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in seasons 14 and 18 as well […]
BRISTOL, VA

