Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 8-14)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Kingsport Times-News
'Forward! To the Moon' showing at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is ready to transport you to the moon. “Forward! To the Moon” will be the main show at the planetarium through April.
Kingsport Times-News
No Christmas Tree
Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City. This is one of the many trees, including the city's official Christmas tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas season.
Kingsport Times-News
Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire
KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
Kingsport Times-News
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
ROGERSVILLE — Two older Hawkins County school properties might find their way into the hands of two churches that hope to use them to continue their community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Kingsport Times-News
Pins & Friends brings 'something different' to downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar. “I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.
wjhl.com
These cuties are in need of a warm, forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also pay the...
Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State open registration set for Jan. 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite locations. Attendees can apply for admission, register for Spring term classes, and meet with an advisor to determine their...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: The Fisherman’s Dock prides itself on offering fresh food
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices. The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
Kingsport Times-News
Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals
Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View principal Melissa Stukes and assistant principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
wjhl.com
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in …. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: It's past time to replace Kingsport fire station
Public safety has been a priority for Kingsport, and it’s past time for another significant investment to protect city residents in the form of a new fire station. Replacing 80-year-old Fire Station No. 2 is fully justified. Constructed in 1942, the station on Fort Henry Drive adjacent to the...
Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia. Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post. She appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in seasons 14 and 18 as well […]
Comments / 0