Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Stanley Ryan Jones

With his imposing height Stanley Ryan Jones was an easily recognized figure in Milwaukee’s clubs during the Punk/NewWave era. The photographer captured enduring images of legends like Iggy Pop and Lenny Kaye, as well as local personalities like The Shivvers. He moved on from photography to jumping from airplanes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

New Ghost Tour Visits Milwaukee’s Haunted Past

It doesn’t need to be Halloween to embrace the haunted past of Milwaukee, and a new tour will explore just that. US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that offers ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the United States, has announced the expansion of its tour locations to 12 new cities, including Milwaukee. The company, which was originally launched on the east coast and offered tours in 20 cities, has now grown to operate tours in over 50 locations. Milwaukee joins Houston, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City in the latest batch of haunted cities to explore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

New Year, New Books!

While you may already be busy reading the books you received over the holidays, it’s never too soon to begin looking for your next good read. Check out this sample of local book events happening this month and you may just discover a new favorite author. Actor turned author...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 936 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 936 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 765 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 13,584 new cases, and a 7-day average of 8,603 cases per day. In 2021, 3,749 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,566 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Recreation Receives Statewide Awards for Park Renovations

In 2022, Milwaukee Recreation completed major renovations at two of its playfields: Burnham Park and Green Bay Playfield. These renovations were part of the “Dream, Build, Play” initiative, which consists of three phases: community engagement, construction, and ongoing community involvement. The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association recognized the project with a Park Design Award in the categories of over $3 million for Burnham Playfield and over $1 million for Green Bay Playfield.
MILWAUKEE, WI

