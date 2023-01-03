Read full article on original website
MLive.com
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5
Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs - NBA (1/6/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a dramatic win on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will look to finish up their trip out west on a bigger high note, as they take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night in Texas. While the Golden State Warriors are not the team that took home the title...
MLive.com
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
MLive.com
Ben Johnson: ‘I hoped it would click just a little bit faster’ with Jameson Williams
ALLEN PARK -- Every time Jameson Williams has had a football in his hands in the NFL, he’s made something special happen. There’s nothing wrong with that kid’s speed. It’s special. The trick, of course, is figuring out how to get the football into his hands...
MLive.com
Lions CB Jeff Okudah listed as questionable after suffering elbow injury
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah has been added to the Detroit Lions’ injury report after elbow pain limited him at practice on Friday. He’s officially questionable to play in the must-win game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The nature/extent of the injury is unknown, but it’s...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic finds rhythm, builds confidence with Griffins start
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic needed a game to shake off the rust, to regain his timing and rhythm, to build confidence. He did on Wednesday, making 26 saves for the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-1 victory over Cleveland in the first game of his conditioning stint.
MLive.com
Lions vs. Packers pick can net a $1,250 Caesars bonus with code MLIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and they’re giving all new members first-bet insurance worth up to...
MLive.com
RB Jamaal Williams says he wants to re-sign with Detroit Lions, as only he can
ALLEN PARK -- Two years into this rebuild, the Detroit Lions have still signed only one free agent to a multi-year contract. That’s how much they valued Jamaal Williams’ potential fit on the field and in the locker room. Williams immediately delivered a career season upon his arrival...
MLive.com
For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
MLive.com
Aaron Glenn remembers the day he saw the Lions’ Reggie Brown turn blue
ALLEN PARK -- The Damar Hamlin injury has spread terror through locker rooms across the NFL. That’s especially true in Detroit, where one of their own, Saivion Smith, already dropped to the turf in temporary paralysis against New England this season. For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, seeing Hamlin need...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field
ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
