Detroit, MI

MLive.com

MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5

Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

Lions vs. Packers pick can net a $1,250 Caesars bonus with code MLIVEFULL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and they’re giving all new members first-bet insurance worth up to...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Aaron Glenn remembers the day he saw the Lions’ Reggie Brown turn blue

ALLEN PARK -- The Damar Hamlin injury has spread terror through locker rooms across the NFL. That’s especially true in Detroit, where one of their own, Saivion Smith, already dropped to the turf in temporary paralysis against New England this season. For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, seeing Hamlin need...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field

ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
DETROIT, MI

