Nintendo Switch outsells PS5 and Xbox in 2022 five years after launch

By Georgina Young
 4 days ago
NINTENDO Switch has outsold its competitors, despite being an older and technically weaker console.

Consoles overall saw a dip in sales compared to last year, though the Switch’s sales in 2022 were far worse than 2021.

The Switch outsold PlayStation and Xbox in 2022. Credit: Getty

Despite being a relatively poor year for Switch sales, the hybrid console far outsold its competitors PlayStation and Xbox.

According to VGChartz, 16.5million units last year, which is comparable to its early sales, when stock was limited.

Sales are expected to drop off later in a console’s lifecycle, so these lower sales are to be expected.

While this is a poor year for Switch sales, it sold more units in 2022 than either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S did at their peaks.

The PS5 sold best in 2021 selling almost 13million units, while Xbox’s best year was 2022 with over 9million sales.

Xbox’s increase in sales last year closes the gap between its and PlayStation’s sales numbers.

This year PlayStation sold less than 2million more PS5s compared to the Xbox Series X|S.

Nintendo Switch’s sales have been in decline since the other current generation consoles released in 2020.

That year the Switch sold almost 28.5million units, but sales have declined steeply since the other systems were released.

This hasn’t stopped the Switch’s domination, though declining sales means we might see its numbers surpassed by the PS5 or Xbox Series this year.

Last generation, PlayStation dominated over its rivals, with the PS4 selling almost 20million units at its peak.

Rumours suggest that Nintendo is currently working on a successor to the Switch, after abandoning the idea of building a Switch Pro.

The company was apparently developing a Switch with updated hardware, but pivoted to the Switch OLED as the global chip shortage continued.

The Switch OLED contains the same hardware capabilities but has an improved screen.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

