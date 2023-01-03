Bowie High School mourns football player's death

Bowie High School students and staff are mourning the tragic death of 16-year-old Colby Price, a standout football player for the Jackrabbits.

Price died from injuries suffered in a crash Monday in Montague County, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said Tuesday.

Price was a first-team all-district defensive lineman for the Bowie varsity football team. He was a two-year starter for the Jackrabbits.

In response to the tragic loss of Price, Bowie ISD arranged for counselors at the high school Tuesday, according to a BISD Facebook post.

"Students and staff who feel the need to visit with the counselors are welcome. All deal with grief in various ways and our intent is to be sensitive to the needs of everyone," BISD officials said in the post.

The Rack Pub & Eatery at 210 N. Mason St. in Bowie is donating all profits from Jan. 12 to the Price Family, according to a Facebook post Tuesday. In addition, an account was set up at Legend Bank to help the family with expenses.

"Please keep this precious family and our community in your prayers," The Rack's post said.

The fatal wreck happened about 5:15 p.m. Monday just north of Bowie on State Highway 59 at Mill Street, Sgt. Dan Buesing said Tuesday.

Price was driving a 1999 Chevy pickup when he collided head on with a 1985 Kenworth dump truck, a large vehicle, driven by Jonathan Logan of Bowie, Buesing said.

Price was southbound on State Highway 59 when he turned left in front of the dump truck going northbound, Buesing said. They collided head-on in the intersection.

It's unknown why Price did not yield the right of way to the dump truck, perhaps because he didn't see the other vehicle, Buesing said.

Price was transported to Nocona General Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, Buesing said. The other driver was not injured in the wreck, which is still under investigation.

