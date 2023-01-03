Why Zach Arnett taking Mississippi State football in new direction would honor Mike Leach | Toppmeyer

Mississippi State won the ReliaQuest Bowl with defense and grit, and the only way that would surprise you is if you weren’t following along this season or didn’t notice the brand of ball the Bulldogs played throughout Mike Leach’s tenure.

Zach Arnett’s defense has been the cornerstone of this program for the past three seasons.

Mississippi State played its bowl game as a tribute to Leach, and the Bulldogs triumphed 19-10 over Illinois by playing a style that has Arnett’s stamp on it .

The victory served as a cathartic torch passing after the Leach era ended cruelly and prematurely when the 61-year-old coach died from heart complications in December.

MSU (9-4) swiftly promoted its defensive coordinator to the coach's chair in a low-risk move that offered not only the best chance of continuity and stability at a challenging time but also afforded an opportunity to a 36-year-old coordinator whose career had been burgeoning.

Arnett must be his own man as MSU’s coach. He’ll have to do this his way. Doing so would not be a snub to Leach. If ever anyone relished charting his own course and doing things his way – to heck with the critics – it was Leach. Arnett must build his own staff and recruit players that fit his vision even while providing continuity and stability for veterans in the program affected by the loss of their coach.

“It’s an emotional game. We had a lot to play for today,” Arnett said after MSU won with a short field goal in the closing seconds before tacking on a touchdown on the final play.

RELIAQUEST BOWL: What's next for Mississippi State football as 2023 season begins with Zach Arnett?

TOPPMEYER: A trick play in Cambodia. Advice over Mexican. Laughs with hyenas. That's Mike Leach

Quarterback Will Rogers wanted this as badly as anyone. Rogers started for Leach for three seasons, and he’s thrown for more than 10,000 yards. He’ll return to play his senior season for Arnett.

As Rogers put it in a postgame interview with ESPN, Leach “probably wouldn’t be too happy with me” after he threw two interceptions in one of his shakier performances of the season – the Illini have a robust defense, and it showed – but Rogers touted the team’s toughness.

Look for toughness to continue to be MSU’s currency under Arnett, even as he makes structural changes.

After the game, reports surfaced that Arnett plans to make some staff changes . Among them, receivers coaches Steve Spurrier Jr. and Drew Hollingshead are on their way out, a source familiar with the situation told the Clarion Ledger.

And while it must be difficult to make such staff moves so shortly after these players lost their coach, Arnett must have the freedom to lead this program into the future he envisions. Trying to mimic everything your predecessor did is no way to lead.

Plus, an MSU offense that ranked eighth in the SEC needs a higher ceiling while Arnett looks to rebuild a veteran defense that will lose key seniors.

Arnett will need an offensive coordinator to run that side of the ball after Leach called MSU’s offense for three seasons. That offensive coordinator likely will want the opportunity to hire some of his own assistants. Forcing an offensive coordinator to accept the offensive staff he’d inherit is no way to ensure a qualified applicant pool.

Arnett also is wise to tap someone to call his defense, so he can focus on his CEO duties as a first-time coach. Arnett was a proven defensive coordinator. He’s an unproven coach. No need to wear both hats. Arnett promoted linebackers coach Matt Brock to defensive coordinator after Brock called the defense against the Illini.

Mississippi State won the Egg Bowl on the back of its defense that delivered 15 tackles for loss in that rivalry triumph. The defense stood tall again Monday, forcing a punt after Illinois gained possession in a tie game with 4½ minutes remaining.

The cinematic ending would have been for Rogers to pass the Bulldogs down the field in Leach’s Air Raid. Instead, State gashed Illinois with runs, and Simeon Price gutted the Illini with a 28-yard run to the 2-yard line.

Price’s 68 rushing yards were a career high for the freshman.

MSU had time for a couple of more offensive plays before a field-goal attempt. Leach was wary of kickers, and I wondered whether he’d try to punch it in the end zone and avoid the field goal.

Whatever Leach would do, Arnett played for the field goal. Rogers centered the ball, and Massimo Biscardi booted through the winner.

In victory, the Bulldogs paid tribute to Leach while marking the dawn of a new era.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer .

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered , or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Why Zach Arnett taking Mississippi State football in new direction would honor Mike Leach | Toppmeyer