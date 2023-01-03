ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Destination Hilliard: A look back and ahead

By Samantha Brill
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The start of a new year is always filled with excitement. It is a time to reflect on the positive takeaways from the previous year while also looking ahead to what is to come.

For Destination Hilliard, the accomplishments of 2022 and the plans for 2023 provide an abundance of reasons for celebration.

On the heels of a time where gathering was difficult, 2022 was filled with opportunities to gather and appreciate Hilliard. The parks were filled with families taking time outdoors. Local favorites and new dining spots were filled with people sampling the options while visiting with friends.

Residents and guests enjoyed live music in a variety of venues ranging from the crowds of Freedom Fest and Celebration at the Station to more intimate venues, such as the Hilliard Civic & Cultural Arts Center, Ten Pin Alley and Beef 'O’ Brady’s. The beats will keep coming in the new year.

One of the most exciting additions to Hilliard in 2022 was the opening of the Shoppes by Westwood. The four new retail spaces created a more complete shopping experience in Hilliard. We closed the year with Hilliard’s inaugural Sip, Shop & Stroll and Shop Local Passport. The downtown Hilliard retail stores were bursting with shoppers laughing and connecting – experiencing “Everyone’s Hometown.”

Destination Hilliard:Hilliard is your hometown for the holidays

The feedback regarding the event and passport was overwhelmingly positive. Even those who have lived in Hilliard all their lives found new and fun Hilliard experiences. As a result, Destination Hilliard will be launching a gamified trail, the Hilliard Sweet Treat Trail, in February.

This trail will give participants fun incentives to explore various businesses. Watch for details on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in addition to our website (destinationhilliard.org). This will be the first, but not the last fun initiative to engage people in experiencing Hilliard.

Looking forward, new businesses to serve both residents and visitors are on the horizon. With the addition of a golf simulator lounge (the One9) opening soon, a winery slated for late 2023, as well as TruePointe – with plans for a hotel, retail shops and restaurants – Destination Hilliard will continue to be a place to share with family and friends.

Hilliard happenings are plentiful. Destination Hilliard will continue to keep you up to date on events and attractions.

Samantha Brill is the executive director for Destination Hilliard and can be reached by emailing sbrill@destinationhilliard.org.

