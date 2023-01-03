ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Upper Arlington girls lacrosse player Laura Sandbloom picked to lead program

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Facing a coaching change late in the offseason, the Upper Arlington girls lacrosse program’s next leader comes with a familiar championship lineage.

Laura Sandbloom, who was on the Golden Bears’ 2004 and 2005 state title teams and coached Denver Colorado Academy to Class 5A championships each of the past two years, will be the team’s next coach, pending school board approval.

She succeeds Morgan Fee Maldovan, who resigned Dec. 21 after one season for personal reasons, according to UA athletics director Spencer Smith.

“(Sandbloom) is very connected to our program,” Smith said. “We wanted to be diligent in our hire, and we knew we were less than two months away from the start of lacrosse season (practices). There’s never a good time to not have someone leading the program.

“We’re excited about (Sandbloom) and what she’ll bring.”

Sandbloom was an assistant coach for five seasons at Colorado Academy — all of which ended in state championships — before taking over before the 2021 season. She went 31-1 as head coach.

The family moved back to central Ohio last summer to be closer to relatives.

Sandbloom, whose maiden name is Burke, was a four-year starter for UA and an All-American in 2005 and 2006 before starting for four years at Ohio State, from 2007-10. Her coach at OSU, Sue Stimmel, is a longtime assistant coach at UA.

UA went 22-1 a season ago, losing to New Albany 13-12 in overtime in the state final. The Bears came up just short of the program’s sixth championship in seven seasons and 11th overall.

Fee Maldovan was hired in July 2021 after one season at Columbus Academy. She helped lead New Albany to the Division II state championship in 2013 before playing at Ohio State and serving as an assistant coach at OSU as well as Kent State in that program’s first two seasons of 2018 and 2019.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

