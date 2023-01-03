Detroit Red Wings Place Jakub Vrana on Waivers

The Detroit Red Wings turned heads on Tuesday by placing forward Jakub Vrana on waivers.

The 26-year-old is under contract through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $5.25 million and has racked up one goal and one assist in two games in 2022-23.

It's worth noting, of course, that Vrana has missed the bulk of this current campaign to this point after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program back in October. Vrana has since exited the program and returned to the Red Wings' roster, however, reporting to the club's AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids for a three-game conditioning stint. He has since chosen to extend to the maximum length of five games.

Despite being away from the team on a conditioning loan, Vrana is still technically one of Detroit's 23 roster players. And with defenseman Robby Fabbri set to be activated from the IR in the coming days, someone needed to be moved to make room.

Still, the decision to waive Vrana is a puzzling one, regardless of the circumstances.

Heading into the season, Vrana was projected to be one of the Red Wings' top offensive weapons, especially after joining the club in 2021 as the central piece in the Anthony Mantha trade and proceeding to compile 22 goals and 32 points in 39 games as a Red Wing. After missing most of the 2021-22 season with a shoulder injury, his addition back into Detroit's lineup was an anticipated one.

Alas, it seems as if Vrana's time in the Motor City could be running out.