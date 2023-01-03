ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

Goodell solely is responsible for the decision on if -- and when -- to play the postponed game.

Hamlin was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the Bills updated his condition Tuesday afternoon.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition," the team said. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Hamlin's family had issued a statement earlier in the day.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Other NFL teams took a step back from cameras and microphones on Tuesday, matching the league and NFLPA decision to stop play Monday night.

Hamlin briefly came to his feet after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, then collapsed with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

"Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said NFL officials informed teams the game would resume in five minutes after live shots of the ambulance in the tunnel underneath the stadium aired on the national broadcast.

"They've been given five minutes to quote-unquote to get ready to go back to playing, that's the word we get from the league," Buck said Monday.

Troy Vincent, a former NFL defensive back and the current NFL executive vice president, said that message never was relayed by the NFL.

"We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play," Vincent said.

The postponed final game of Week 17 between the Bills and Bengals didn't resume after head coaches Taylor and Sean McDermott determined their teams should exit the field. McDermott huddled Buffalo players and coaches near the sideline and relayed a message from bended knee before Taylor crossed the field from the Bengals' sideline.

Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement Tuesday morning.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time -- what we can do is support one another. Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar."

The NFL Referees Association said Tuesday "our officials fully supported the suspension of this game as all attention needed to be focused on Damar's health."

Both the Bills and Bengals are still in contention for the top seed in the AFC, which brings home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

It is unclear how long the NFL will delay business as usual. But it was evident Tuesday that most teams were following the lead of McDermott and Taylor.

Multiple teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, among them -- called off media availability with coordinators and assistant coaches.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, however, did address the media to discuss Hamlin, who grew up in suburban Pittsburgh. The two forged a relationship through the years.

"I'll say this about Damar Hamlin. Man, it's a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher. And that young man be a Pittsburgher, I've known that guy, probably since he was about 12," Tomlin said. "I just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization.

"It's just an honor to get to know young people like that. Had an opportunity to express that to him, whenever I see him. We've played Buffalo each of the last two seasons, and he and I get to have a moment because it's just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation their development, to watch them, you know, earn what they've been chasing. ... I got a lot of love for that young man."

Tuesday is the scheduled off day for players. Most teams are scheduled to have practice and media access on Wednesday.

The next scheduled game is Saturday in Las Vegas between the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars play Saturday night, with the winner clinching a playoff spot as AFC South champions.

"They understand the severity of this," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "They understand the game and what we love, and sometimes things that you love the most and can give you the most can also take the most away."

--Field Level Media

Wyoming News

