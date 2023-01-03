Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post.

Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may remain visible in the area for “an extended amount of time.”

The South Carolina Forestry Commission was assisting.

