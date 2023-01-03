74-year-old vanishes while raking riverfront lawn, officials say. Divers find his body

A 74-year-old was raking leaves near the Connecticut River. When family members realized he had not come inside for several hours, they became worried, officials said.

Vermont resident Roger Blake was last seen raking his lawn Jan. 2, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stated in a news release.

Family members went to look for him and “noticed a rake halfway down a steep embankment heading toward the river,” officials said. They grew concerned he may have fallen into the river and called for help, officials said.

Personnel from multiple fire and police departments responded to the scene, but they didn’t find Blake that night, according to officials.

The following morning, a Fish and Game dive team, in addition to other units, began searching the area.

Blake’s body was found downstream of his property at about 10 a.m., officials said.

A resident of Norwich, Vermont, Blake was a long-time volunteer with the Norwich Historical Society, according to its website.

Last July, Blake made national headlines after safely landing a hot air balloon near the Connecticut River after its pilot fell to his death in an accident, according to the Valley News.

Flashing phone light leads rescuers to hiker lost after dark, Hawaii officials say

Looted ‘green coffin’ - at least 2,000 years old - returns to Egypt from Texas museum

School counselor sexually assaulted student, CA cops say. Decades later, he’s arrested