Park Record

Park City forecast calls for terrible traffic most of January, Sundance included

The traffic was bad in the Park City area early in January with the holiday crowds. Parkites should not expect much of a respite from the lines of cars through the rest of the month as the tourism industry is expected to remain hopping. The three-day weekend marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically strong for tourism, is upcoming, and the opening of the Sundance Film Festival follows just days later.
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/6

HEBER CITY, Utah-Friday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 5. Case #2301-0237/Keep the Peace: Mother and son involved in a dispute requiring police assistance. Case #2301-0267/Public Nuisance: Business owner was warned about legal requirement to remove snow on the sidewalk at 600 S. Main, Heber...
KPCW

Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City

Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
KPCW

Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries

Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
Park Record

Guest editorial: Can Park City really handle this? Should we?

Most people in the community know Alterra plans to develop the Snow Park base at Deer Valley, but does The Park Record really understand resident concerns?. Alterra acquired rights to develop lower Deer Valley’s lots — aka The Loop — per the Deer Valley 12th Amended and Restated Large Scale Master Development Plan (MPD) Permit. Prior to Alterra’s involvement, plans were limited to parking garages, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and residences. The Park Record labels citizen engagement on the project as “opposition,” which creates the misconception that residents and Protect the Loop are anti-development. However, many of us are truly excited about a base village and the amenities it will offer.
Park Record

Park City Film asks the public to judge their seats￼

Park City Film needs help finding its seats. The arthouse nonprofit is planning a renovation of the Jim Santy Auditorium, its main venue for film screenings at the Park City Library, and would like the public to help select the theater seats. To make it easy, two sample chairs have...
Park Record

Tips to get in-step with snowshoeing

The seemingly endless trails along the Wasatch Back and throughout Summit County invites hikers to enjoy the stunning seasonal wonders of this area–including winter. But with an average snowfall exceeding 62 inches most years, access to these pristine trails requires a great pair of. snowshoes. To ensure a good...
