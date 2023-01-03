Most people in the community know Alterra plans to develop the Snow Park base at Deer Valley, but does The Park Record really understand resident concerns?. Alterra acquired rights to develop lower Deer Valley’s lots — aka The Loop — per the Deer Valley 12th Amended and Restated Large Scale Master Development Plan (MPD) Permit. Prior to Alterra’s involvement, plans were limited to parking garages, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and residences. The Park Record labels citizen engagement on the project as “opposition,” which creates the misconception that residents and Protect the Loop are anti-development. However, many of us are truly excited about a base village and the amenities it will offer.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO