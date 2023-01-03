Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
kjzz.com
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
Park Record
Park City forecast calls for terrible traffic most of January, Sundance included
The traffic was bad in the Park City area early in January with the holiday crowds. Parkites should not expect much of a respite from the lines of cars through the rest of the month as the tourism industry is expected to remain hopping. The three-day weekend marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically strong for tourism, is upcoming, and the opening of the Sundance Film Festival follows just days later.
West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/6
HEBER CITY, Utah-Friday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 5. Case #2301-0237/Keep the Peace: Mother and son involved in a dispute requiring police assistance. Case #2301-0267/Public Nuisance: Business owner was warned about legal requirement to remove snow on the sidewalk at 600 S. Main, Heber...
Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction
When will the water plant construction in City Creek Canyon start? When will the periodic closures take place?
Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City
Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries
Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
Park Record
A split Park City Council approves Silly Market deal, foreshadowing difficult talks later
The Park City Council on Thursday approved a one-year deal to hold the Park Silly Sunday Market, splitting the vote in a decision that illustrated the dissension in the community about the popular event on Main Street in the summer and fall. City councilors Jeremy Rubell, Max Doilney and Becca...
Park Record
Park City councilor charged with disorderly conduct in cross-country ski track dispute
The Summit County Attorney’s Office on Thursday criminally charged a member of the Park City Council in a case stemming from a confrontation in late December between the elected official and cross-country skiers. Prosecutors filed a count of disorderly conduct against Jeremy Rubell, 42. The charge is a class...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Can Park City really handle this? Should we?
Most people in the community know Alterra plans to develop the Snow Park base at Deer Valley, but does The Park Record really understand resident concerns?. Alterra acquired rights to develop lower Deer Valley’s lots — aka The Loop — per the Deer Valley 12th Amended and Restated Large Scale Master Development Plan (MPD) Permit. Prior to Alterra’s involvement, plans were limited to parking garages, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and residences. The Park Record labels citizen engagement on the project as “opposition,” which creates the misconception that residents and Protect the Loop are anti-development. However, many of us are truly excited about a base village and the amenities it will offer.
Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run
Friday, December 30 Fraud On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with […]
Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan’s on Main, said 2022 ended with a bang based on December sales numbers. “As far as Main Street goes, my neighbors and I have seen a record month," Kenworthy said. "And there’s no secret to it, it’s the magic of snow.”. He...
Park Record
Park City Film asks the public to judge their seats￼
Park City Film needs help finding its seats. The arthouse nonprofit is planning a renovation of the Jim Santy Auditorium, its main venue for film screenings at the Park City Library, and would like the public to help select the theater seats. To make it easy, two sample chairs have...
Park Record
Tips to get in-step with snowshoeing
The seemingly endless trails along the Wasatch Back and throughout Summit County invites hikers to enjoy the stunning seasonal wonders of this area–including winter. But with an average snowfall exceeding 62 inches most years, access to these pristine trails requires a great pair of. snowshoes. To ensure a good...
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
1 dead in Salt Lake City house fire near Liberty Park
One person was found dead after a house fire broke out near Liberty Park Thursday afternoon. No one else was injured.
Murray resident's dog critically injured after attack by off-leash dog at park
Charlie Thronson was walking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for the final time at Murray Park before moving to North Carolina when the unthinkable happened.
