A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event

Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
amny.com
Op-ed | Proud Boys shouldn’t get a free ride from the NYPD
On the websites of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League you will find terms such as right-wing extremist, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacist used describe the Proud Boys and their affiliates. The group is known for hate based violence. Members have been convicted of being leaders and co-conspirators in the deadly insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
‘The Wanderers’ check out site of bus-stop melee involving NYPD, youths as longer video of incident emerges and NYC Mayor Adams plans visit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Controversy continues to swirl after an NYPD officer was involved in a melee on Tuesday with youths at a bus stop used by students from I.S. 51 in Port Richmond. The officer was suspended after video emerged of him repeatedly punching one female youth on the...
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video
A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
Extra Extra: An East Hampton man called the cops to report a plastic bag he found in his yard
Because how'd it get there, huh, here are your end-of-day links: Three Kings Day Parade, New York Rangers goalie is good, House Republicans dress badly, and more. [ more › ]
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang
Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
pix11.com
Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police
A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police. A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train...
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Early Addition: A-Rod's dream of being a New York City landlord has come to an end
Because the former Yankee put his 20-unit East Village apartment building back on the market, here are your early links: AirTrain payment system still sucks, George Santos seems lonely, it's Tacombi town now, and more. [ more › ]
13-year-old girl returns home after mother’s tearful pleas on PIX11 News
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 13-year-old daughter of a Manhattan nurse returned home Friday night, less than 24 hours after her mother made a tearful plea on PIX11 News. “Her friends told her she was on the news,” the girl’s mother told PIX11 News. “She’s angry.” The mother said she did what she had to do, after […]
