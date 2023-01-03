ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff Hints at More Potential Layoffs After This Week's Job Cuts

Right after Salesforce said it's eliminating 10% of jobs, co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees that more cuts need to be made. Benioff said productivity is lacking from new salespeople. Salesforce's revenue growth is slowing. Marc Benioff, Salesforce's co-founder and soon to be sole CEO, indicated in an all-hands meeting on...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More

Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
NBC San Diego

Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies

Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC San Diego

UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows

LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy