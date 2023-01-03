Read full article on original website
Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff Hints at More Potential Layoffs After This Week's Job Cuts
Right after Salesforce said it's eliminating 10% of jobs, co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees that more cuts need to be made. Benioff said productivity is lacking from new salespeople. Salesforce's revenue growth is slowing. Marc Benioff, Salesforce's co-founder and soon to be sole CEO, indicated in an all-hands meeting on...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More
Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
California Forces Companies to Show Pay on Job Listings, Revealing Big Tech Salaries
A new law that went into effect this week requires most California employers to disclose salaries on job listings. California's pay transparency law is intended to reduce gender and race pay gaps and help minorities and women compete in the labor market. However, the new law doesn't require employers to...
New York AG Accuses Celsius Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky of Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of Crypto Investors in $20 Billion Collapse
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Alex Mashinsky defrauded thousands of investors, lying to them about the extent of losses when he was CEO of now bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius. James seeks to bar Mashinsky from working in the securities industry or as an executive in New York state...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
Silvergate Capital Tanks More Than 40% After Crypto Bank Discloses Massive Fourth-Quarter Withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
BofA Top Banker Rick Sherlund Predicts 2023 Tech Comeback, Delivers Bullish Software Call
Bank of America top banker Rick Sherlund sees a major market shift ahead. According to Sherlund, optimism surrounding technology stocks will make a comeback this year — but the key is weathering upcoming earnings season first. "What we need to do is de-risk 2023 numbers," the firm's vice chair...
Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies
Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Who Is Bernard Arnault? The New World's Richest Person Admires Buffett and Jobs While Running Louis Vuitton and Dior
When Elon Musk became the first person in history to lose more than $200 billion in net worth, the door opened for someone new atop the rankings of the world's wealthiest people. That would be France's Bernard Arnault, the 73-year-old co-founder and CEO of LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate known...
UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows
LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
