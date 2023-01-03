These are the best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions

Story at a glance

A new WalletHub report ranked over 180 U.S. cities on the likelihood that it’s residents would be able to keep any New Year’s resolutions.

Seattle, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Ariz., earned the top three spots on the WalletHub list.

WalletHub researchers considered the most common resolutions determined each city’s ranking by comparing it to other places along 57 different metrics like gyms per capita, job growth potential and share of smokers.

People in Seattle, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Ariz., are the most likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions, according to a new WalletHub report.

WalletHub researchers ranked 182 U.S. cities in the report by likelihood of its residents sticking to New Year’s goals with cities like Salt Lake City, Utah, and Overland Park, Kan., earning a spot among the top 10 best cities.

California is home to a high number of cities conducive to keeping resolutions with four of the top 10 cities located in The Golden State.

Report crafters looked at 57 different metrics from exercise opportunities to employment outlook to the average quality of the city’s universities when compiling the ranking.

A December WalletHub survey found that one out of three people planned to make a financially related resolution for 2023, with nearly a third hoping to save more money.

The survey also found that more than 40 percent of people think it will be harder to keep a New Year’s resolution in 2023 than it was last year.

Here are the top 10 cities for keeping a New Year’s resolution:

Seattle, Wash.

San Francisco, Calif.

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Overland Park, Kan.

Irvine, Calif.

Fremon, Calif.

San Diego, Calif.

Austin, Texas.

Orlando, Fla.

