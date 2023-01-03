Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
What’s next for outgoing commssioner Leo Blundo? (Maybe a fight against Valley Electric)
After four years of representing the people of Nye County’s District 4 in Pahrump and an unsuccessful run for re-election, Leo Blundo’s time as a county commissioner is officially over. Though the one-term Republican commissioner bids the board farewell, Blundo won’t disappear from the public eye. Blundo...
Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
pvtimes.com
Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office
Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office. The announcement came from the Department of Indigent Defense Services (DIDS), who noted that Arabia’s appointment on Dec. 30, 2022, follows the...
pvtimes.com
Nye voters will decide diesel tax in special election
The subject of establishing a new Nye County Diesel Tax is one that has been batted around for over a year, with county officials expected to make a decision on the matter this month. However, following the Nye County Commission’s Jan. 3 meeting, the ball is now back in the public’s court.
Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.” The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com
NCSO celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be marked on Monday, Jan. 9 mark and newly seated Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is taking the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the department and its many dedicated deputies and officers. Area residents are invited take part in a public show of...
pvtimes.com
Post-Christmas COVID spike? Not yet.
Nye County has yet to experience a spike in COVID-19 in the aftermath of the December holidays, with cases here and the rest of the state continuing to trend downward, according to new state data. After a post-Thanksgiving spike early last month, the 14-day average for new confirmed cases has...
One Green Planet
Nevada Man Arrested After Poisoning Dog With Antifreeze and Dumping Another Dog in a Pit
A man was arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog at a dump and poisoning another dog with anti-freeze, according to Nevada police. 85-year-old Apolonio Aniceto was arrested after Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) found a dog that had been left to die at a dump. In a Facebook post,...
pvtimes.com
Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160
One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1. Pahrump fire crews responded and arrived on location to find the white SUV resting on its roof on the east side of...
