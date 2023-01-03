Read full article on original website
Gwinnett board approves $2.27 billion budget, lone Republican dissents
The budget is not expected to increase the property tax rate.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough elects mayor pro tem for 2023
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council selected a new member to act as mayor pro tempore for the 2023 year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3. In a 6-0-1 vote the council approved recommendations to elect Councilman Benjamin Pruett, at-large, for the annual appointment. Pruett was the only abstention in the vote.
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated
Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated. ATLANTA — Updated committee assignments have been made for the Atlanta City Council, which is comprised of seven committees that debate and shape legislation before reaching the full Council for approval. The City Utilities Committee will be chaired by Council member...
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Some lawmakers hope to change law allowing guns in public parks, says state is losing money
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gun laws will get another look when the legislature convenes starting next week. Though gun rights have ruled in the legislature – some want to see whether those rights can get pushed back just a little in the name of public parks and moneymaking events.
Atlanta City Council President revises committee list after racial criticism
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman recently changed his committee chair assignments after his colleagues critic...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors
ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
Archer Aviation gets Stellantis investment as it plans for Covington plant
Stellantis is investing in Archer Aviation's development of electric aircraft.
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
'Code Yellow' lifted at Coweta County elementary school after brief sheriff's office activity nearby
SHARPSBURG, Ga. — An elementary school in Coweta County was placed on a "Code Yellow" on Thursday with activity by the sheriff's office nearby. The Code Yellow was activated around 11 a.m. at Poplar Road Elementary School in Sharpsburg. It was lifted roughly an hour later, around noon. Coweta...
Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app
ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Washington Examiner
Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex
Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’
This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties due to chance of isolated thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties on Saturday, January 7, 2022, due to the chance of isolated thunderstorms, but no threats are expected from these possible storms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
