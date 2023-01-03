Read full article on original website
Atlantic City teen arrested with loaded gun, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded gun Thursday, police said. Detective Brian Hambrecht received information that a man was armed with a handgun in the area of New York and Mediterranean avenues at 1:46 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles...
Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head
A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV. Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago. In...
Officer saves life of woman found stabbed on Cherry Quay bike trail
A Brick Township police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a woman he found stabbed on the Cherry Quay bike trail.
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue
Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
Second whale washes up on Atlantic City beach
A whale washed up on an Atlantic City beach Saturday. It washed up on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall. The whale was the second to turn up dead on the beach in about two weeks. A female humpback washed up near Chelsea Avenue Dec. 23. It was 30...
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
East Orange Man Robbed Cherry Hill Bank Of $76K At Gunpoint: Prosecutor
An East Orange man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill, authorities said.The robbery occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, and the fugitive was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 in Passaic. William Ray, 42…
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Residents and 1 From Georgia Indicted in Connection to Murder
Authorities say three people have been indicted in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City last September that killed one man and injured another. 31-year-old Malik Galloway and 22-year-old Amari Rex, both of Atlantic City, and 30-year-old Laquan Rex from Atlanta, GA, were indicted by a grand jury in Atlantic County on Tuesday.
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Atlantic City Residents & One Georgia Resident Indicted for Murder, Handgun Possession & Hindering Apprehension
Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amari Rex, 22, of Atlantic City were indicted on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 by an Atlantic County Grand Jury. These charges stemmed from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic...
Atlantic City Police Arrest Trio On Drug Charges
Three drug suspects were arrested in separate surveillance operations in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, the arrests were made and drugs recovered, they said, along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and...
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey man pleads guilty to his role in brutally beating a man who later died
An Atlantic City man who aided in the collective brutal beating of a man in Pleasantville who later died, has pleaded guilty. Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City along with his brothers, Garnell and John Hands, attacked 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on January 23, 2022 shortly after the victim was escorted out of the strip club by bouncers, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a break-in and robbery at the Friends Guild House recreation center on Fairmount Avenue. According to police, on December 27th, at around 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry into the recreation center and broke into vending machines once inside. The suspects took the contents of the machines and fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact 215-686-3093. The post Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
Footage Released Of Suspect Vehicle In Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old West Chester U Student
A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck a college student in northeast Philadelphia before fleeing the scene, authorities claim. Octavia Aaron, a 21-year-old attending West Chester University, was crossing Robbins Avenue and Ditman Streets at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was hit and killed by an eastbound vehicle, Philly police said.
thephoto-news.com
Stolen, loaded firearms, stolen car and narcotics lead to Woodbury arrest
Town of Woodbury Police Department responded to the area of Route 32 and Route 17 for a reported stolen vehicle out of Ulster County on Jan. 2, 2023, at about 12:42 p.m. The alert was received from a stationary license plate reader. Upon arrival, units spoke with the operator of the vehicle, Kristin Hoffman, and determined she had stolen the vehicle according to a complaint from Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. During the roadside investigation conducted by Det. Roman, PO Medina, PO Schust, and PO Coe, the passenger, Andrew Hunt, was determined to be in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics.
