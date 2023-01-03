Read full article on original website
2 victims identified who were fatally shot in Pitcairn apartment
The two people found fatally shot in an apartment in Pitcairn on Friday afternoon have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims are Andre Johnson, 21, and Jade Baker-Wright, 20, both of Pitcairn. Pitcairn police responded to the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard around 4:30...
wtae.com
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
Brackenridge names officer-in-charge; Steele releases $75k in state money for police department
As a crowd gathered blocks from the Brackenridge municipal office Thursday to honor slain police Chief Justin McIntire, council met briefly to name an officer-in-charge of the small department. Members appointed Sgt. Mike Duffy to head the three-member force. Duffy did not attend the meeting. It was not clear when...
Police departments step in to patrol Pa. town where chief was shot to death
Police officers from across western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief.
Fayette County man charged in death of girlfriend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is charged with homicide after the death of his girlfriend.Amy Jo Craig was in the hospital for several months after allegedly being beaten by Thomas Dean inside his Dunbar home in November 2021.She never recovered from her injuries and died last April.
GoFundMe for slain Pa. police chief shut down, organizer banned
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an alert about the page...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting at a postal carrier in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. Martinel Humphries, 28, is facing several charges after police responded to reports of shots fired in Perry North. A U.S. Postal carrier told Pittsburgh police he was delivering mail...
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
cranberryeagle.com
Fundraisers picking up traction for slain police chief
A few legitimate fundraisers are gaining traction to benefit the family of Justin McIntire, the chief of the Brackenridge Police Department who was shot and killed while on duty Monday night. The Tarentum Borough Police Department is selling T-shirts that will benefit the McIntire family, which includes his wife, Ashley...
GoFundMe page for fallen officer had no connection to family; 2 other legit fundraisers established
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A GoFundMe page for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday had no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot,...
Homeowner hospitalized after overnight house fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after their house caught fire overnight in Greensburg. The blaze broke out on Jack Street around midnight. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw the back of the house gutted and the windows in the front of the home broke.
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified
PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a woman was found stabbed in her home. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified. According to police, 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald is wanted for the murder of Tarae Washington. Court documents...
18-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. While searching the area for possible victims, police found an 18-year-old male inside...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
Allegheny County Police seek tips on Wilkinsburg shooting
A man was hospitalized Friday after a shooting in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County 911 was notified around 12:15 p.m. of a shooting in the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard. First responders found a man, who they did not identify, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Contractor accused of taking money, not doing the work
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local contractor is accused of taking money and never finishing jobs. One family in Hampton is out nearly $2,000, and a family in Bethel Park is out more than $8,000. The victims said all they wanted were some retaining walls, but feel they hit a wall trying to get contractor John Fritzius to show up.Nicolas Nulf paid $1,500 as a deposit and says all he has to show for it is "half a wall and lots of dirt and rock." He's one of two victims who called investigators to report Fritzius, who is now facing several felony...
