Tarentum, PA

wtae.com

Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Fundraisers picking up traction for slain police chief

A few legitimate fundraisers are gaining traction to benefit the family of Justin McIntire, the chief of the Brackenridge Police Department who was shot and killed while on duty Monday night. The Tarentum Borough Police Department is selling T-shirts that will benefit the McIntire family, which includes his wife, Ashley...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire

A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of taking money, not doing the work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local contractor is accused of taking money and never finishing jobs. One family in Hampton is out nearly $2,000, and a family in Bethel Park is out more than $8,000. The victims said all they wanted were some retaining walls, but feel they hit a wall trying to get contractor John Fritzius to show up.Nicolas Nulf paid $1,500 as a deposit and says all he has to show for it is "half a wall and lots of dirt and rock." He's one of two victims who called investigators to report Fritzius, who is now facing several felony...
BETHEL PARK, PA

