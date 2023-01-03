ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River Now Accepting Bids For Liquor Licenses

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqKgS_0k2FYqBX00
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Township Council recently announced that the Township is accepting bids for the sale of one Plenary Retail Distribution License and one Plenary Consumption License.

According to the Township, the minimum bid for the Distribution License is $700,000 and the minimum bid for the Consumption License is $825,000. The eligibility form can be found by visiting: tomsrivertownship.com/DocumentCenter/View/9784/Eligibility-Form?bidId. Eligibility paperwork is the same for both available licenses.

Those interested must complete their submission no later than February 7. Applicants must ensure their eligibility form is notarized before returning the application.

The Township states that all applications are subject to complete and thorough background investigation, in accordance with all federal, county, local and State of New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick

Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Ocean County Commissioners Organize for 2023

With family, friends, colleagues, staff, and elected officials from the state and local levels in attendance, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners held its annual Organization Meeting for 2023 on Jan. 4 in the Ocean County Administration Building. With his children Jimmy and Dawn Marie by his side holding the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Ramada To Become Office Building

TOMS RIVER – A large hotel that closed recently will find new life as an office building. The Ramada Hotel by Wyndham of Toms River closed a few months ago. The street address is 2373 Route 9, and it’s close to Route 70 and the Lakewood border. This area alone would make it a strong contender for businesses looking to relocate; additionally it’s not far from the Garden State Parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud

RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant

A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy