Toms River Now Accepting Bids For Liquor Licenses

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Township Council recently announced that the Township is accepting bids for the sale of one Plenary Retail Distribution License and one Plenary Consumption License.

According to the Township, the minimum bid for the Distribution License is $700,000 and the minimum bid for the Consumption License is $825,000. The eligibility form can be found by visiting: tomsrivertownship.com/DocumentCenter/View/9784/Eligibility-Form?bidId. Eligibility paperwork is the same for both available licenses.

Those interested must complete their submission no later than February 7. Applicants must ensure their eligibility form is notarized before returning the application.

The Township states that all applications are subject to complete and thorough background investigation, in accordance with all federal, county, local and State of New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws.