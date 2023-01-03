ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Recent influx of lost luggage may come to North Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Several flights were canceled recently across the country, leaving many passengers separated from their luggage. And there's been a lot of speculation about if your lost bag will end up in the hands of the "Unclaimed Baggage" store in Scottsboro, Alabama. Sonni Hood, the Public Relations...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Flower Friday: Say hello to Holly trees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A sunny day in January calls for some time spent outdoors. Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden joined TVL to share more about the winter tree known as Holly.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Winter Park at The Orion still skating through January

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s still early January and if you’re getting tired of sitting around the house in your sweatpants with overflowing mugs of hot chocolate, it might be time to get out of the house. Cabin fever is common in January so we’re checking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A few showers today with rain likely overnight and Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, plenty of clouds are expected with a few showers. Mid to upper 50s. Tonight, showers are likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°. Sunday morning rain will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Decatur pastor holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville. Andrew Gilliam, 27 was sleeping when he was shot on Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. Gilliam was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say two other units were shot into but no one else was injured.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

