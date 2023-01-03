Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
Kyrie Irving's Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website
Nike is selling Kyrie Irving's shoes for half-price online.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
LeBron James showed love to Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers game and everyone had jokes about Skip Bayless
It’s been a pretty wild week for Shannon Sharpe. The Damar Hamlin situation started things after the Bills’ DB collapsed on the field. As a former football player himself, Shannon Sharpe obviously felt for Hamlin — especially so considering that his brother, Sterling, was paralyzed on the field himself once. The situation hit close to home.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant weighed in on the Skip and Shannon feud
Kevin Durant Debuts Nike KD 15 in Duke Blue Devils Colorway
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant unveiled the Nike KD 15 in the 'Duke Blue Devils' colorway.
MMA Twitter shook by trimmed down Derrick Lewis (Photo)
MMA Twitter has been buzzing over a picture of Derrick Lewis, who appears to have lost a significant amount of weight. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis does not look like a heavyweight at the moment. A photo of Lewis running began circulating on Twitter which was taken from fitness trainer Chris Hernandez’s Instagram story showcasing a transformed Lewis, who has shed a serious amount of weight.
Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Thompson Unexpectedly Dies
Watch: Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dies Unexpectedly. Tristan Thompson is in mourning. The NBA player's mother Andrea Thompson has died, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, Andrea suffered a heart attack at her Toronto home Jan. 5. Tristan has since left Los Angeles to be with his family.
