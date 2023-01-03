ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James showed love to Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers game and everyone had jokes about Skip Bayless

It’s been a pretty wild week for Shannon Sharpe. The Damar Hamlin situation started things after the Bills’ DB collapsed on the field. As a former football player himself, Shannon Sharpe obviously felt for Hamlin — especially so considering that his brother, Sterling, was paralyzed on the field himself once. The situation hit close to home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MMA Twitter shook by trimmed down Derrick Lewis (Photo)

MMA Twitter has been buzzing over a picture of Derrick Lewis, who appears to have lost a significant amount of weight. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis does not look like a heavyweight at the moment. A photo of Lewis running began circulating on Twitter which was taken from fitness trainer Chris Hernandez’s Instagram story showcasing a transformed Lewis, who has shed a serious amount of weight.
E! News

Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Thompson Unexpectedly Dies

Watch: Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dies Unexpectedly. Tristan Thompson is in mourning. The NBA player's mother Andrea Thompson has died, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, Andrea suffered a heart attack at her Toronto home Jan. 5. Tristan has since left Los Angeles to be with his family.
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy