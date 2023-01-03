Man accused of stealing bicycle from teen, trying to outrun Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A man faces multiple charges after Tulsa police say he stole a bicycle from a teenager.

The teenager flagged down an officer near Sheridan and I-244 Tuesday around midnight. He told the officer that a man stole his bike from a nearby gas station.

Officers spotted the man, later identified as Joseph Phillips.

Investigators say Phillips initially talked with police before trying to pedal away.

Phillips didn’t get far, and officers found multiple drugs and paraphernalia when he was taken into custody.

Phillips is charged with drug possession with intent, bicycle violation, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

