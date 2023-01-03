ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
12up

Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family in latest great update

The world continues to send well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest early on in the Monday Night Football showdown going up against the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed CPR on the field. He has since been in the hospital, taking positive steps with each passing...

