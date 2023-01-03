Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Uncle says Damar Hamlin has lung damage, doctors see ‘progress’
Signs of progress were made overnight in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, doctors informed his family, according
Here's what Damar Hamlin's doctors said about the Bills player's health and recovery
Doctors who treated Bills safety Damar Hamlin addressed the question of commotio cordis, the emergency response on field and topics on his health.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Damar Hamlin’s Former Teammate Harrison Phillips Buys Dinner for His Doctors and Nurses
Showing support. Damar Hamlin's former Buffalo Bills teammate Harrison Phillips revealed that he's been having dinner delivered to the medical staff treating his friend. "I found a sandwich shop and ordered food — chips, drinks and sandwiches, everything I could find, salads, whatever — for all the doctors, nurses on the ICU ER floor, the […]
thesource.com
Damar Hamlin’s Friend and Business Partner Says Doctors Saw ‘Positive Readings’ Overnight
Doctors state they have seen signs of progress in the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. According to ESPN‘s Coley Harvey, Hamlin’s friend and business partner, Jordon Rooney, revealed Hamlin is still in intensive care and sedated, but doctors have received positive readings overnight. The report follows news...
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, per family representative
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. "We all remain optimistic," Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good...
Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family in latest great update
The world continues to send well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest early on in the Monday Night Football showdown going up against the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed CPR on the field. He has since been in the hospital, taking positive steps with each passing...
