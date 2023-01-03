ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadspin

Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff

After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite former 5-star DL Jordan Burch from South Carolina enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are expected to be on the take when it comes to high-end defensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the best options might have just become available. Former South Carolina Gamecocks’ DL Jordan Burch announced on Thursday that he would be entering the portal. A three-year starter in South Carolina, Burch is a former 5-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class. If that weren’t intriguing enough on its own, consider the fact that Burch had the Georgia Bulldogs as one of his top schools going...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports. Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time. The police collected a substance in...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers

Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia

For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle

One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Athlon Sports

Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Iowa

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 91-89 loss on the road at Iowa. Q – On the impact that losing Race Thompson with a knee injury had on the team in the second half…. MIKE WOODSON:...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl

Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

