Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
Elite former 5-star DL Jordan Burch from South Carolina enters transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are expected to be on the take when it comes to high-end defensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the best options might have just become available. Former South Carolina Gamecocks’ DL Jordan Burch announced on Thursday that he would be entering the portal. A three-year starter in South Carolina, Burch is a former 5-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class. If that weren’t intriguing enough on its own, consider the fact that Burch had the Georgia Bulldogs as one of his top schools going...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools
Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports. Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time. The police collected a substance in...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
247Sports
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
Washington 18-point outburst keys efficient ASU offensive effort in win
TEMPE — As Arizona State’s offense has struggled to consistently produce at a high level this season, one thing has become clear: good things happen when Warren Washington touches the basketball. The 7-foot-0 senior big man has proven it a number of times this year and continued to...
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle
One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
Utah loses key starter to transfer portal
The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Excerpt: Cronin on USC Playing Small, UCLA's Inability to Guard
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser after the narrow win over USC about the Trojans playing smaller, giving the Bruins trouble in the second half, and his team's in ability to guard players. For the full video, GO HERE.
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Iowa
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 91-89 loss on the road at Iowa. Q – On the impact that losing Race Thompson with a knee injury had on the team in the second half…. MIKE WOODSON:...
Peyton Woodyard commitment pushes Georgia football to No. 1 in the 2024 class rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs landed a potential difference-maker at safety thanks to the commitment of four-star Peyton Woodyard on Saturday. The announcement from the 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back not only stood as a big addition for the Bulldogs, but it also moved the team even further up the 2024 class rankings.
Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl
Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
247Sports
Comments / 0