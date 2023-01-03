ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

linknky.com

Ipsaro scores 32 to lead CovCath past Beechwood

Covington Catholic senior Evan Ipsaro hit buzzer beaters to close out the first, second and third quarters on the way to 32 points as the Colonels extended their win streak over Beechwood to seven straight, 70-52. “I’ve watched him for three years. He’s the only guy that I can say consistently does that,” said CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz. “If you give him the ball with a few seconds left, I would put money on it that he’s making that shot because he’s an ultimate competitor.”
PARK HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Remembering Tom Browning: Celebration of life held Friday

CINCINNATI — Tom Browning never made a big deal about himself, but those who knew him spent Friday afternoon doing just that. Browning, known as "Mr. Perfect" died on Dec. 19. He was 62 years old. "And so, I was very blessed to get a lot of quality time...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Hans more focused on the “0” for Thomas More women

It had been so long since Thomas More played a home game, Saints coach Jeff Hans was already five wins past the 300th victory he was recognized for prior to their showdown with No. 3 Campbellsville Thursday night. Make it No. 306 for Hans in his 12th season with the...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

DAV volunteers at Veterans Cemetery this weekend

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is hosting a group of volunteers at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Williamstown Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be removing wreaths from headstones at the cemetery at 205 Eibeck Lane, in Williamstown. This event is part of a larger...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
linknky.com

Norse let one slip away late against Oakland

The Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team was 95 seconds away from doing something they hadn’t achieved in Division I before with a 5-0 start in Horizon League play. But Oakland’s Jalen Moore had other plans. The Norse (9-7, 4-1) let a 62-55 lead slip away with 1:35...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Radio Ink

Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle

Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Goat yoga is coming to a local lavender farm this summer

Get your mind, body and soul aligned this summer with yoga, baby goats and fresh picked lavender at Bayer Farms. Goat yoga will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bayer Farms in Verona offers a multitude of exciting events that support the community and bring...
VERONA, KY

