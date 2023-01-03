Covington Catholic senior Evan Ipsaro hit buzzer beaters to close out the first, second and third quarters on the way to 32 points as the Colonels extended their win streak over Beechwood to seven straight, 70-52. “I’ve watched him for three years. He’s the only guy that I can say consistently does that,” said CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz. “If you give him the ball with a few seconds left, I would put money on it that he’s making that shot because he’s an ultimate competitor.”

PARK HILLS, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO