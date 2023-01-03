Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
linknky.com
Ipsaro scores 32 to lead CovCath past Beechwood
Covington Catholic senior Evan Ipsaro hit buzzer beaters to close out the first, second and third quarters on the way to 32 points as the Colonels extended their win streak over Beechwood to seven straight, 70-52. “I’ve watched him for three years. He’s the only guy that I can say consistently does that,” said CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz. “If you give him the ball with a few seconds left, I would put money on it that he’s making that shot because he’s an ultimate competitor.”
WLWT 5
Remembering Tom Browning: Celebration of life held Friday
CINCINNATI — Tom Browning never made a big deal about himself, but those who knew him spent Friday afternoon doing just that. Browning, known as "Mr. Perfect" died on Dec. 19. He was 62 years old. "And so, I was very blessed to get a lot of quality time...
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
linknky.com
Hans more focused on the “0” for Thomas More women
It had been so long since Thomas More played a home game, Saints coach Jeff Hans was already five wins past the 300th victory he was recognized for prior to their showdown with No. 3 Campbellsville Thursday night. Make it No. 306 for Hans in his 12th season with the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Royce Brings Authentic French Flavors to Fountain Square
The sleek new brasserie offers a piece of Paris in the heart of Cincinnati. The post Royce Brings Authentic French Flavors to Fountain Square appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Cavalcade of Customs is coming to Duke Energy Convention Center this January
CINCINNATI — O'Reilly Auto Parts is presenting the 63rd annual Cavalcade of Customs at the Duke Energy Convention Center this January. The Cavalcade of Customs is a car show featuring hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and more. The event will include contests, awards and celebrity guest...
NKY family hopes Damar Hamlin is a 'wake-up call' on importance of AEDs
There are no laws requiring AEDs at practices and competitive events in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Mangine family is pushing for the laws to change.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
linknky.com
DAV volunteers at Veterans Cemetery this weekend
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is hosting a group of volunteers at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Williamstown Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be removing wreaths from headstones at the cemetery at 205 Eibeck Lane, in Williamstown. This event is part of a larger...
WBIR
Child from Cincinnati writes letter to Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins following Damar Hamlin incident
Claire, a Hamilton City School District student, told Higgins, "nothing is your fault." Hamlin tackled Higgins before he collapsed on the field.
linknky.com
Norse let one slip away late against Oakland
The Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team was 95 seconds away from doing something they hadn’t achieved in Division I before with a 5-0 start in Horizon League play. But Oakland’s Jalen Moore had other plans. The Norse (9-7, 4-1) let a 62-55 lead slip away with 1:35...
Radio Ink
Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle
Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.
WHIO Dayton
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
WKRC
New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
linknky.com
Goat yoga is coming to a local lavender farm this summer
Get your mind, body and soul aligned this summer with yoga, baby goats and fresh picked lavender at Bayer Farms. Goat yoga will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bayer Farms in Verona offers a multitude of exciting events that support the community and bring...
