Arnold, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tools, cable stolen from Hillsboro-area construction site

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools and 200 feet of cable from a residential property in the 5600 block of Liberty School Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim was getting ready to build on the property, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup stolen from Fenton-area auto repair shop

A pickup recently was stolen from outside Legacy Automotive, 1117 Gravois Road, in unincorporated Fenton. The gray 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 belonged to a customer and left at the business for repairs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27 after...
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam

Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Dodge Challengers stolen in latest auto dealership theft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight, and two vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Charlotte Drive. While investigating, officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in shooting near Soulard

ST. LOUIS – One man has died after an overnight shooting in St. Louis near the Soulard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Gravois. In a parking lot, the victim was discovered unconscious and barely breathing. The victim, a 24-year-old man, appeared...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill Fire district buys new safe house

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District has a new tool to protect the community – an inflatable safe house. The district paid $9,495 for the safe house, which firefighters will use to teach fire safety, Capt. Dave Tegg said. “It’s more or less like a maze you kind of...
CEDAR HILL, MO

