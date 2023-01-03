Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Tools, cable stolen from Hillsboro-area construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools and 200 feet of cable from a residential property in the 5600 block of Liberty School Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim was getting ready to build on the property, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
KMOV
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
Suspects flee with multiple cars from Festus dealership Friday morning
FESTUS, Mo. — Suspects broke into a Festus car dealership early Friday morning and stole multiple vehicles. According to the Festus Police Department, a call came in at about 2 a.m. Friday regarding a break-in at Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, located just off Veteran's Boulevard. When officers arrived at the...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup stolen from Fenton-area auto repair shop
A pickup recently was stolen from outside Legacy Automotive, 1117 Gravois Road, in unincorporated Fenton. The gray 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 belonged to a customer and left at the business for repairs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27 after...
mycouriertribune.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam
Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
KMOV
Dodge Challengers stolen in latest auto dealership theft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight, and two vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Charlotte Drive. While investigating, officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
Man dies in shooting near Soulard
ST. LOUIS – One man has died after an overnight shooting in St. Louis near the Soulard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Gravois. In a parking lot, the victim was discovered unconscious and barely breathing. The victim, a 24-year-old man, appeared...
KMOV
String of car thefts in Creve Coeur have police preaching prevention
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just four days into the new year and Creve Coeur Police have already investigated five car thefts. Police said, in three of the thefts, the vehicles were either left running or with the keys inside. According to Lt. Jonathan McIntosh, the latest theft happened Tuesday...
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
Suspect flees traffic stop, jumps off I-64 overpass during police pursuit Friday
ST. LOUIS — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after jumping off an overpass while fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Sauget Police Department. Police said the incident began at about 1 a.m. Friday with a pursuit of a suspect in Monroe County and across the Poplar Street Bridge into St. Louis.
Five wanted in Fenton gun store burglary, $5,000 reward offered
Authorities are searching for five people accused in a Fenton gun store burglary earlier this week.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill Fire district buys new safe house
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District has a new tool to protect the community – an inflatable safe house. The district paid $9,495 for the safe house, which firefighters will use to teach fire safety, Capt. Dave Tegg said. “It’s more or less like a maze you kind of...
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
Thieves break into Fenton sporting goods store, steal firearms Tuesday
FENTON, Mo. — A break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton, according to St. Louis County police. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at about 4 a.m. on Gravois Road, and eight to 10 firearms were reported stolen. Police...
KMOV
Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store; ATF offering $5k reward for info leading to arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said it happened around 3:40 a.m. The ATF released photos Wednesday of the suspects captured on surveillance video.
