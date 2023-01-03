The 2023 Mazda CX-90 will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Despite being one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the US (because it only offers four-cylinder engines), Mazda is far behind the rest of the industry on electrification. That should change a bit with the release of the new CX-90. Mazda's North American division just announced this upcoming SUV model will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and it will be available in all 50 states. This clearly shows that the CX-90 was designed for a broader US audience, unlike the electric MX-30, which is only sold in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO