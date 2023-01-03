ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news LIVE: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen latest including Juranovic update & Beale January targets

By Jonathon Moar
 5 days ago
AFTER a breathless, action-packed first round of Scottish football fixtures in 2023 on the pitch, we’re all set for more of the same off it with the January transfer window now officially open for business.

The Old Firm derby was a four-goal thriller while Hearts were comfortable victors in the Edinburgh derby.

Celtic have got things done early, with Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi in the door. Alistair Johnston was thrust straight into things, getting his Hoops bow against Rangers.

Rangers boss Michael Beale wants to strengthen and he’s keeping his eye on St Mirren’s World Cup star Keanu Baccus and on-loan Wolves star Dion Sanderson.

Ryan Porteous will be getting out of Hibs at the end of the season, so the Easter Road club could look to get a fee for him before he goes – while Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has agreed a move for Japanese forward Yutaro Oda and Killie have signed Kyle Vassell.

