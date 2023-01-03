ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

21-year-old rebellious jokester identified as victim of New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

A 21-year-old Richland man described as a kind-hardhearted jokester is being mourned by family and friends after he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve.

The Herald has learned the victim was Michael “Native” Castoreno.

A brief Facebook post by Richland police over the weekend said the victim died after being shot several times at the Columbia Park Apartments about 9 p.m. Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1tDW_0k2FXjHt00
The Columbia Park Apartments complex on Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

Comments on the Facebook post said he had been working on a car in the parking lot earlier in the day. Another person said Castoreno was just outside of an apartment building when he was shot.

Richland police have released no more information since a post Sunday that said officials had finished processing the scene. No known arrests have been made.

At least one person stayed with Castoreno while police and medical staff arrived, according to social media comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07unLp_0k2FXjHt00
Family members are raising money for funeral expenses for Michael Castoreno. He was shot and killed at a Richland apartment complex. Courtesy *spotfund

Medics tried to save the young man’s life, but he ended up dying at the scene, said police.

Witnesses reported seeing several people leaving the apartment complex after the gunfire.

“Detectives are following up on leads as the investigation remains active and ongoing,” Richland police said on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd1JE_0k2FXjHt00
Castoreno died after being shot multiple times in Richland on New Year’s Eve.

“He had a whole life ahead of him,” said a fundraiser created on *spotfund by one of Castoreno’s two sisters, Felicity Ortiz. “Michael wanted to do so much with his life. We Are Absolute Shocked and Grieving hard at this time.”

He also had a brother and two nieces, four nephews and his mother, said the post.

“People who knew Michael, knew he was the funniest dude ever,” she wrote. “His smile was Contagious. He was a big Jokester! Native was a rebel. He loved being independent. He loved helping others.”

People commenting on the fundraiser agreed, saying he was a kind-hearted man.

Donations can be made to bit.ly/CastorenoFundraiser .

Coroner Bill Leach an autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning in Spokane.

Online court records show Castoreno had some troubles with the law dating back to when he was a teenager. Most recently, he was sentenced to a year and three months in a Washington state prison for breaking into a home and having some stolen property in 2021.

His death was the second homicide in recent years at that apartment complex.

In 2019, Daniel Rice, 30, was shot to death in the parking lot by Kyle Johnson-Clark , a 29-year-old Aryan Brotherhood member.

Johnson-Clark was found guilty of murder in January 2022 and sentenced to prison for shooting Rice in the back reportedly over his relationship with Johnson-Clark’s girlfriend.

The complex also was the scene of a February 2021 shooting that left one person seriously hurt.

This weekend’s shooting ended a grisly year for Benton County in which there were a record high 19 homicides.

Comments / 5

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Kennewick drug bust turns up hundreds of fentanyl pills

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities in the Tri-Cities served a search warrant at a home in Kennewick that resulted in several arrests and hundreds of fentanyl pills being seized. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the home is in the 6700 block of W Willamette Ave. Members of the Tri-Cities SWAT team, Metro Drug Task Force, the Richland Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped deputies serve the warrant.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect

He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
98.3 The KEY

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County

FINLEY, Wash. – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Assault puts a police officer on the bench

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
88
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy