ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale student finishes research project

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTgFi_0k2FXaLM00

Abigail Brachtl of Scottsdale, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled "Supporting Visiting Students in Prague."

According to a press release, all WPI undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology that addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world.

“The WPI project-based curriculum’s focus on global studies brings students out of the classroom and their comfort zones and into the global community to apply their knowledge and to solve problems,” said Kent Rissmiller, professor of integrative & global studies and associate dean of The Global School, in the release.

A signature element of the undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives and make a difference before they graduate.

“Students are immersed in all aspects of a different culture, from the way people live and work to the values they hold to the foods they eat — all valuable perspectives for surviving and thriving in today’s global marketplace,” Rissmiller said. “They also learn the meaning and magic of teamwork; make a real and meaningful difference in their host community; and gain a competitive edge for any resume, or graduate or professional school application.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gem and mineral show coming to Mesa

Some people know Evan A. Jones as a member of Xtra Ticket, a Grateful Dead tribute band that started in 1994. The Cave Creek resident takes on Bob Weir’s role, playing guitar and vocals. But Jones is well established as a serious gem and mineral collector and dealer and...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Proposed lithium battery plant in Queen Creek still on hold

Plans for a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle lithium battery plant in Queen Creek remain in limbo. In July, South Korean company LG Energy Solution put the brakes on the proposed facility, citing the “unprecedented economic condition and investment circumstances in the U.S.” The company added that it would be reviewing “various investment options” including the Queen Creek plant.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cavasson Hilton Hotel is now open in Scottsdale

Nationwide Realty Investors, owner and developer of Cavasson, announced today the grand opening of the highly anticipated Hilton at Cavasson. Supremely located at the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Rd, Scottsdale’s newest hotel and event center will quickly become the region’s premier destination for business and leisure travelers, and visitors attending Greater Phoenix’s mega-events.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Tempe forced hundreds of unsheltered people out the Salt River. Where did they go?

Every day, some 100,000 vehicles drive a stretch of the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe that abuts the Salt River, where hundreds of unhoused people used to live. All that remained until recently were a few tents, trash and discarded items. In a city that doesn’t have a purpose-built shelter, where did the people living in the riverbed go? And what mechanisms are in place to help Tempe’s unhoused population?
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale

Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market

Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy