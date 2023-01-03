ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists

By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Tyler Childers Teams Up With Bob Weir for a Live Rendition of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’

Later this month, Bob Weir will release the 50th-anniversary edition of his 1972 debut solo album Ace. The expanded edition of the album will include the original tracklist as well as live recordings of those songs. Weir and The Wolf Bros recorded the live tracks last April during a two-night stand at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. However, they didn’t take the stage alone. To celebrate the massive career milestone, Weir invited several current stars including Tyler Childers to join them for the recordings.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

De La Soul’s Music is Coming to Streaming Services — For Real This Time

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: De La Soul’s back catalog will soon be available on streaming services. Well this time, it appears it’ll actually happen, with the legendary hip-hop trio announcing that their music will finally hit the digital realm on March 3.  De La Soul started teasing the news on social media and their website. A post on Facebook featured an image that read simply “De La Soul streaming on 3/3/23.” Meanwhile, on Instagram, the group shared a video of a giant billboard — in conjunction with Amazon Music — emblazoned with, “Alexa, what’s the magic...
Country Thang Daily

“Where No One Stands Alone” By Alison Krauss and The Cox Family: A Godly Song You Should Listen To

In 1955, Alison Krauss and The Cox Family recorded and released a cover of “Where No One Stands Alone,” a song written by Mosie Lister. There are some, in fact, many of us forget at times that we have someone we can rely on and depend on in times of need, and it’s none other than the one above. This song is about reminding us that no matter the circumstances, God is always with us.

