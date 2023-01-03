ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Truth About Cars

Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED

Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
CBS Sports

Ken Block, rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder, dies in snowmobile accident

Professional rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday in Utah. He was 55. Utah's Wasatch County Sheriff's Office confirmed Block's death in a Facebook post, saying that the accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday. Block was riding a snowmobile with a group of people, but police said that he was "alone" when the accident took place.
Distractify

Former F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Is Still Recovering From His Skiing Accident

Widely regarded as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher retired from the sport in 2006 — he briefly returned to the world of racing with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 before calling it quits for good. Sadly, the seven-time world champion didn't get to embrace retirement because, just one year later, he was involved in a horrific skiing accident.
Motorious

Viper Puts Some Serious Power To The Ground

The Dodge Viper has been one of the coolest cars to hit the American automotive scene since the 1990s. Definitely, it was one of the greatest super cars available and it’s prime and it’s probably the most iconic example to ever come out of the beautiful United States of America. It embodies everything that we love as muscle cars and sports car enthusiasts wrapped up in a tight package that will leave you shaking if you don’t know what you’re doing. In the past, these Vipers have been pretty insane but the most recent generation has got to be one of the fastest examples out there.

