Truth About Cars
Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
How Ken Block made chilling admission about ‘difficulty handling fear’ before tragic snowmobile death
RALLY driving icon Ken Block made a chilling admission about getting old and his "fear" of crashes in one of his last interviews before tragic death. The legendary former Top Gear stunt driver was killed in a horror snowmobile accident at his ranch in Utah. Former Top Gear presenter James...
CBS Sports
Ken Block, rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder, dies in snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday in Utah. He was 55. Utah's Wasatch County Sheriff's Office confirmed Block's death in a Facebook post, saying that the accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday. Block was riding a snowmobile with a group of people, but police said that he was "alone" when the accident took place.
