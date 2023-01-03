Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
George E. Lang
George E. Lang of Munfordville passed away the morning of January 6th in the ER at The Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late George L. and Florence Sheehan Lang. He was married to Rose Marie Carrao Lang until her death on April 10, 2000. George...
wcluradio.com
Windell James Carter
Windell James Carter, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 4th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Windell was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 27, 1930, a son of the late Gladys (Pickerell) and Earl Railey Carter. On July 9, 1950, he married Geraldine Turner in Franklin, KY. He...
wcluradio.com
Ronald R. Taylor
Ronald R. Taylor, age 69 of Chalybeate, departed this life on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was born on July 15, 1953 to the late Robert L. and Tessie Gray Taylor. He was united in marriage to Edna Lucas Taylor, until they were parted by her death on April 17, 2021.
WBKO
Fatal wreck in Hart County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police worked a fatal wreck in Hart County Friday night. Trooper Daniel Priddy told WBKO News it happened near the 7400 block of North Jackson Highway. There were no other details available when this story was posted.
wcluradio.com
Zelda V Fields Elmore
Zelda V Fields Elmore, daughter of the late Johnnie Edwin Fields and Anna V Bloyd Fields, was born on Wednesday, June 20, 1928 in Green County and passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Elizabethtown. She was 94 years, 6 months, and 15 days of age. She had made...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
wcluradio.com
Former judge/executive, wife file lien on horse involved in previous seizure
GLASGOW — Micheal Hale, the former Barren County judge/executive, and his wife, Shani, have filed a lien on an aging horse in their possession that belongs to the Barren County government. The lien filed at the Barren County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, specifies that the Hales are...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
wcluradio.com
Hannah Rose Lloyd
Hannah Rose Lloyd, age 60, of Summer Shade passed away on January 5, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on September 14, 1962 in Fontana, California to the late Louise Branham Rose and Bob Rose. She is survived by her husband, Timmy Lloyd of...
wcluradio.com
Nell Doris Waller Glover
Nell Doris Waller Glover, 79, Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023. She was born June 29, 1943 in Barren County, a daughter of the late Lee and Jewell Garrett Waller. She was united in marriage on January 21, 1962 to Delmer Glover.
lakercountry.com
South KY RECC warns of scammers
South Kentucky RECC sent out a message earlier this week, notifying members that scammers were calling RECC customers in the area. Officials with South KY RECC say if anyone calls and demands payment or says something is unusual with your account, hang up and call your local office and to never give personal or financial information out over the phone.
wcluradio.com
Linda Capps Witcher
Linda Capps Witcher, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 12, 1946 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late James Capps and Pansy Whitley Capps. Linda was a machine operator for Sorenson’s and later Eaton’s, where she retired. Mrs. Witcher loved spending time outside, specifically, taking care of her yard and was a member of Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church since 2003.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wcluradio.com
Shirley Glenora Collier
Shirley Glenora Collier, 87, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023, at the Shanti-Niketon Hospice House in Glasgow. She was born in Vanduser, MO on October 13, 1935, to the late Charlie Kirby and Edna Yarbrough Kirby. Mrs. Collier was a homemaker and a member of Glenview Christian Church.
z93country.com
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
wcluradio.com
Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions
GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
wcluradio.com
Melvin Moore Sr
Mr. Melvin Moore Sr., 70, of Glasgow, Ky passed away on January 2, 2023. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Moore and Estella Parker Moore, two brothers, Jimmy Moore and Rudolph Howell. He leaves to cherish his memories wife of 29 years Ruthie Moore; son Melvin...
lakercountry.com
Details released about fatal collision Monday evening
Kentucky State Police Post 15 released details Wednesday afternoon about a fatal collision that occurred on North Highway 127 Monday evening. According to state police, troopers responded to the collision at around 5:47 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, 23 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on Highway 127 in a 2013 Ford Escape when he met a 2022 GMC Terrain traveling north on Highway 127, operated by 75-year-old Wanda Wethington of Russell Springs.
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
wcluradio.com
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
Comments / 0